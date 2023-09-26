3 World Cup 2023 teams with reported internal rifts ft. Bangladesh

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 starts on October 5 with a clash between defending champions England and two-time runners-up New Zealand. Eight other teams, namely India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Afghanistan are a part of the mega event.

Almost every nation has named its squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While teams like India, Australia, Netherlands and England have the best dressing room atmosphere heading into the mega event, not every team has a similar situation.

In this listicle, we will look at the three teams that have reported internal rifts ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

#1 Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made an insane demand ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The deadline to announce the squads for the 2023 World Cup is Thursday (September 28). Only two days away from the deadline, Bangladesh are yet to name even a preliminary squad for the mega event. Bangladesh recently participated in Asia Cup 2023, where they finished third in the Super Fours round.

Fans expected the same squad to be retained for the World Cup, but it looks like the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is adamant on having senior batter Tamim Iqbal in the squad. Iqbal retired from international cricket earlier this year, but the Bangladesh Prime Minister requested him to reverse his retirement.

Iqbal obliged but he continues to maintain that he will not be able to play all matches in the World Cup due to his injury issues. According to a report by Somoy TV, captain Shakib Al Hasan does not want Iqbal in the squad if he will only play a limited number of matches.

Shakib reportedly met with the BCB president and informed him that if Iqbal is picked in the squad, he will step down as captain and not participate in the World Cup. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the Bangladesh saga.

#2 Argument between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi before ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are two of Pakistan's biggest match-winners, but the two players reportedly had an argument after the Men in Green's embarrassing exit from Asia Cup 2023. Despite being the world number one ODI side, Pakistan finished fourth in the continental championship.

Shaheen and Babar reportedly had an intense argument in the dressing room, forcing Mohammad Rizwan and the coaches to separate them. However, Babar and Shaheen seem to have reconciled as they shared photos together from the latter's wedding ceremony.

#3 Is everything well in Sri Lanka ahead of ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

Sri Lanka built an impressive winning streak ahead of Asia Cup 2023. They even defeated Pakistan and qualified for the Asia Cup final. However, in the final, India embarrassed them by bowling them out for just 50 runs in front of a packed R. Premadasa Stadium.

It was one of the most disappointing performances by the Sri Lankan side. Soon after, Revsportz reported that Dasun Shanaka could step down as the captain of the team before the mega event.

Sri Lanka's World Cup squad came out earlier today (September 26) just three days before their first match in the warm-up round and Shanaka will continue to lead the team. Given the happenings over the last one week, it looks like Shanaka and the team management are not on the same page.