Test cricket is the most challenging format of the game. Therefore, a Test debut becomes a big stage. It can be extremely cruel for both bowlers and batters, particularly in the early stages of their careers.

You can be extremely skilled and still not have an ideal start. Even the great Shane Warne returned with match figures of 1/150 in his first match.

REHAN AHMED 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 18y 126d

Pat Cummins 18y 193d

Shahid Afridi 18y 235d

Nayeem Hasan 18y 283d

Shahid Nazir 18y 318d

Youngest men to take 5 wickets in an innings on Test debut (age on first day):
REHAN AHMED 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 18y 126d
Pat Cummins 🇦🇺 18y 193d
Shahid Afridi 🇵🇰 18y 235d
Nayeem Hasan 🇧🇩 18y 283d
Shahid Nazir 🇵🇰 18y 318d
Mehidy Hasan 🇧🇩 18y 361d

A five-wicket haul for a bowler is a very special feat, and doing it on debut makes it that extra bit special. We take a look at the three youngest players to achieve this feat in Test cricket.

#1 Rehan Ahmed - 18 years 126 days (Youngest to take a fifer on Test debut)

Rehan Ahmed made his claim to fame at the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, where England made it to the finals of the tournament. He got an opportunity to play Test cricket after having played only four first-class matches for Leicestershire.

Rehan made his Test debut against Pakistan in the 3rd match of the recently concluded Test series. In the first innings, he dismissed the in-form Saud Shakeel and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. However, he still lacked control with his lines and lengths, as he conceded runs at nearly 4 per over.

In the second inning, Ahmed really stepped up his game. He bowled an extremely impactful spell of 5/48 against the Men in Green. He triggered a middle-order collapse by dismissing all the major batters - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman.

Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 52 runs. The hosts lost the Test by 8 wickets after failing to set a challenging 4th innings target for England.

#2 Pat Cummins - 18 years 193 days

Australian captain Pat Cummins has been earmarked for greatness ever since his Test debut in 2011. He was up against an all-time great South African side in their home conditions. He showed the world what he is made of in his very first encounter in Test cricket.

In the first innings, Cummins dismissed Hashim Amla and had figures of 1/38 in 15 overs. In the next innings, he bowled a spell for the ages. He exhibited impeccable control with his lines and lengths and was clocking above 140 kmph on a regular basis.

He took the big wickets of Jacques Rudolph, Jacques Kallis, and AB de Villiers. He also cleaned up the tail by dismissing Philander, Morkel and Steyn. This ensured that the hosts set a target within the reach of the Australians, who chased it down with two wickets in hand.

#3 Shahid Afridi - 18 years 235 days

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi made his Test debut against Australia in Karachi in 1998. He opened the innings and bowled 41.3 overs on his Test debut. The leg-spinner ended his career with 48 wickets in 27 Tests at an average of 35.60.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The tourists were coasting at 169/2 in 75 overs. However, Afridi managed to get rid of the big fish, Mark Waugh, for 26 runs. He then dismissed Steve Waugh and Darren Lehmann in quick succession and caused a middle-order collapse for Australia.

Australia were 5 wickets down before the new ball was taken. The former captain also cleaned up their tail by dismissing Robertson and McGrath by not allowing them to score some vital lower-order runs.

Afridi returned with figures of 5/48 in that innings. He did not take any wickets in the second innings. The Test eventually ended in a draw.

