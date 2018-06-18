3 Youngsters who can captain India in future

With no dearth of talent in Indian cricket, and if given opportunity, these youngsters are capable of leading the national team in future.

ICC World Cup 2019 is less than a year away. Virat Kohli will look forward to captain the side for the first time at such a grand stage. Already one of the most accomplished batsmen of this era, Kohli would love to add another feather in his hat in the form of a World Cup trophy which will certainly rank him amongst the best of all time.

Over the years, a plethora of young aspiring cricketers have managed to make a name for themselves in the domestic season (Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy) as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have proved that age is just a number and provided a couple of years in the international circuit, some of them are even capable of representing the national side in the years to come.

Let's take a look at three such prodigies of Indian cricket, who if continue their stellar form, are sure to lead the national side in the future.

Honorable Mention: Ishan Kishan

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Age: 23

Under the guidance of Pravin Amre, Shreyas Iyer hit the headlines when he represented Trent Bridge Cricket Team during a trip of the U.K. scoring 297 runs at an average of 99 with the highest score of 171, a new team record.

After having successful stints in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup and Vijay Hazare Trophy, and a phenomenal run in Ranji Trophy two years in a row, Iyer was picked up by Delhi Daredevils for INR 2.6 Crores. Earlier this year, he began a new journey of the team's captain after Gautam Gambhir stepped down. Handling two tasks at the same time, Iyer came to DD's rescue at a plethora of occasions.

Sameer Dighe, who was Mumbai's coach for the last domestic season and also mentored Iyer's T20 Mumbai franchise Bandra Blasters, praised the youngster's talent:

He is the right choice primarily because he has the leadership ability. A good leader has to have a positive approach, lead from the front and should be able to take the players along with him. May it have been for India A (India B in Deodhar Trophy) or in T20 Mumbai, Shreyas has shown all these qualities,

Having made his debut for the national side in all the three formats, Shreyas Iyer is a bright youngster who has all the tools to become the next captain of the Indian Cricket team. Regardless of the decision, Iyer surely has a great future in the game.