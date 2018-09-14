4 areas where Virat Kohli needs to improve

"Virat Kohli scores a fantastic century," words like these have become household stuff for any cricket fan nowadays. Unquestionably, Virat has been the best batsman for a quite long time now. With impressive records to his name, Kohli has been the driver of India's batting line-up in the recent past. In short, there is no doubt about Kohli as a batsman. But there is a lot to discuss Virat as a captain. Typically not in a negative sense.

Undoubtedly, Virat has been an incredible captain for India irrespective of the formats. To be fair enough, Kohli has done a fair job as a captain, but there are some areas where he needs to improve.

Thus, in this article, we will look at four primary areas where Virat needs to improve. This feature has come up as constructive criticism. Hence, I plead the audience to go through the minutes of the article with a great sense of fad.

#1 Press Talks

The love-hate relationship between Virat Kohli and the reporters have now been a household thing. Recently, in a post-match press conference, Kohli had a healthy verbal face-off against a reporter who asked Kohli about his opinion on whether the current Indian team is the best among the previous Indian teams in last 15 years. Kohli threw back the question to the reporter to which he replied, "I'm not sure." Kohli retorted, "You're not sure? That is your opinion. Thank you."

Well, this wasn't the first incidence that Kohli (after assuming the role of a captain) was seen taking a toll on the reporter's question. One similar incident took place in South Africa recently when India lost the series 2-1.

We all agree to the fact that the captain has to be positive but in a more societal way. Much like how Dhoni dealt with the reporters. In crisp, Kohli needs to be more reasonable and answerable on this front. He needs to be more of an approachable entity that reporters could resort to while asking the questions.

Thus, this remains one of the few areas that Virat needs to improve on.

