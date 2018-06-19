4 batsmen who haven't scored a single century in any format after 2016

The list surprisingly includes a top Indian batsman.

Atharva Apte ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 11:42 IST 5.71K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

KL Rahul is too good a player to not score a hundred for long

The last couple of years in international cricket have been breathtaking. We have seen some controversies, world records being shattered, and entertainment at its finest.

With so much cricket being played these days, it is impossible for the fans to remember all the good performance by the cricketers. Hence, only the prominent ones like the big, match-winning hundreds stay in the memories and the rest is usually forgotten. Thus, it is imperative for the batsmen to score big hundreds if they want to be remembered.

With the enormous run-scoring these days, you expect that every batsman must have had a purple patch for a small period. However, there are some players who have surprisingly not been able to score a hundred in last 18 months.

In the modern era, it is embarrassing to go for so long with getting past the three-figure mark in any of the formats. Let us take a look at 4 players who are without a hundred after 2016.

Note: Only those players who have played at least 5 tests since 2017 have been considered here.

#4 Kieran Powell

Powell has scored just 3 fifties in last two years.

The West Indian batsman has surprisingly been regular in the team for long despite not having lived up to the expectations. Making a comeback into the test side in 2017 after three years, Powell has played 12 tests scoring 703 runs without scoring a hundred.

His highest score since the start of 2017 has been 90 against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo last October. Thereafter, barring a couple of odd occasions, he has never looked like kicking on to get a big one.

Since the start of his career, Powell has struggled to let go the tag of inconsistency. He has often been guilty of playing rash shots when the situation demanded patience. Yet, he shockingly manages to find a place in the West Indies team.