4 big matches in which both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got out to left-arm pacers

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the best batters in the world. They have made a name for themselves with their fantastic batting performances across all formats of cricket. Both have been the cornerstone of India's batting lineup for a long time now.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have decimated almost every top bowling line-up in the world, they seem to struggle a bit while dealing with left-arm pacers early in the innings. There have been multiple instances when the two star Indian batters got out to left-arm fast bowlers in the same game.

Here's a list of four such matches.

#1 Shaheen Afridi dismisses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Asia Cup 2023

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, the Men in Green's left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi rattled the stumps of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the powerplay itself. Sharma tackled him well, but when play resumed after a rain break, Afridi got the better of him at 11 runs.

Kohli came out to bat next. He left the ball well and even timed a shot off Naseem Shah's bowling to perfection for a four. However, when Afridi bowled a delivery on the fourth stump line, Kohli ended up chopping the ball onto the stumps after just four runs.

#2 Shaheen Afridi picks up the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, T20 World Cup 2021

India and Pakistan clashed in a Super 12 stage match during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Shaheen Afridi opened the bowling for Pakistan, and he trapped Rohit Sharma in front of his stumps in the first over itself. Sharma looked clueless against Afridi's pace and swing.

Kohli batted brilliantly in that game and scored a half-century. During the slog overs, Kohli attempted a big shot off Shaheen's bowling but ended up nicking the ball to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

#3 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lose wickets to Mohammad Amir, ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Sharma and Kohli had the onus of scoring big for India as they needed 339 runs to win the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, it was an off day for both the star batters. They lost their wickets to left-arm speedster Mohammad Amir.

First, Rohit was trapped LBW by Amir for a three-ball duck. Next, Kohli looked tentative with his approach against the left-arm pacer and ended up handing a catch to Shadab Khan.

#4 Mitchell Johnson gets rid of Virat and Rohit, ICC World Cup 2015 semifinal

Hosts Australia battled defending champions India in the semifinal stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2015. The Aussies scored a mammoth 328-run total in the first innings. Chasing 329 for a win, India got off to a good start, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan adding 76 runs for the first wicket.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson broke the partnership by dismissing Sharma bowled out. Kohli came out to the middle and handed a catch to Brad Haddin off Johnson's bowling after scoring one run off 13 balls.