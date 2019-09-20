4 bowlers who dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck in Test cricket

In the '90s, Sachin Tendulkar was considered the best batsman in the world across formats. Then came a young gun in 2008 who had just made his international debut and was hungry for runs. Eleven years have passed since then, but not much has changed except that he has gone on to become the best batsman of this era with no signs of giving up. Yes, he is our very own ‘King’ who is also the captain of India, Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli has been impeccable across formats and has been every bowler’s nightmare. In ODIs and T20s, his consistency and adaptability are second to none. When it comes to Tests, even though he averages over 50, he has been caught wanting against balls that move away from him early in the innings. Few bowlers have tried this at the start of his innings and have found success. To substantiate this, he has nine ducks in 135 innings which tells you that he makes you pay if you don’t attack him from the 1st ball.

Only on four occasions, bowlers have been lucky enough to send the big man back to the dressing room on his first ball. It’s time we take a look at those four bowlers who have dismissed Virat for a golden duck.

#1 Ben Hilfenhaus

After a decent outing in 2008, India were back Down Under to play the hosts in Tests and T20s. With the first Test played at the majestic MCG, the series was set for a tough battle. Australia won the toss and opted to bat. With contributions from Ed Cowan and Ricky Ponting, they put on 333 on board.

In reply, India just managed 282 despite contributions from Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid. With a lead of 51 runs, the Kangaroos set a challenging target of 292 runs with almost five sessions remaining. Chasing, India found themselves in deep trouble losing four wickets for just 68 runs. Kohli came in at six and was looking to get some runs behind his back. But fate had different plans as he was trapped in front of the very first ball off Ben Hilfenhaus. It was the first time that the stalwart was out for a golden duck in his career.

