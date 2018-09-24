Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup, 2018: 4 changes India can make against Afghanistan

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.26K   //    24 Sep 2018, 01:07 IST

Rahu
Rahul can finally get his chance in Asia Cup

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2018. The Indian team kept their unbeaten run in Asia Cup 2018 intact by winning the match by 9 wickets. Even though Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik threatened to take the game away from India, the Indian bowlers came back in the game brilliantly restricting the opposition to only 237 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored centuries as India chased down the target comfortably. With this win, India also secured a place in the final which will be played on the 28th. India has won both its Super Four matches and is ahead of other teams both on points as well as net run-rate. Thus, India can afford to experiment with their playing XI in their last Super Four match against Afghanistan. 

India will want to give players, who haven't got a game so far in the tournament, a chance. Also, India will want to finalise their playing XI for the big final. So here are the changes India can make in the game against Afghanistan. 

#4 Khaleel Ahmed in place of Jasprit Bumrah

Ahmed was impressi
Ahmed was impressive against Hong Kong

Khaleel Ahmed made an impressive debut against Hong Kong by picking up 3 wickets in his 9 overs giving away 45 runs. He looked sharp and bowled with good pace. However, Ahmed lost his place to Jasprit Bumrah in the game against Pakistan.

Bumrah has been India's go-to bowler in ODIs. Bumrah, who is currently number 1 in ICC Bowlers' Ranking, was on target with his deadly yorkers and did not allow Pakistan to get easy runs in the death overs. However, the Indian team management might want to ensure that he is fit for the final and rest him against Afghanistan. 

