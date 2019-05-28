4 English Grounds where both India and Pakistan have struggled in ODI cricket

India and Pakistan will be squaring off at Old Trafford

In the world of cricket, there aren't many bigger rivalries than the one between India and Pakistan. Two nations which have been at loggerheads for a long time, India and Pakistan are part of a historic rivalry which has yielded many iconic moments on the cricket pitch.

Fans of these two powerhouses are often seen taking jibes at each other and it is fair to say that the India vs Pakistan clash is much more than just a cricket match. While these two nations share a long history between them, there are a few things common such as both originate from Asia, both are former World Champions, both have won ICC trophies in England and both have struggled on similar grounds in England.

India and Pakistan have had a similar history in England when it comes to certain stadiums. While both nations can proudly present their ICC Trophy wins, there is much more to consider especially with the ICC World Cup right around the corner which is set to be hosted by England and Wales.

Here we list down four stadiums in England where both India and Pakistan have struggled over the years.

#4 The Rose Bowl, Southampton

England v Pakistan - One Day International

India and Pakistan have had their share of struggles at Southampton's The Rose Bowl stadium. Both subcontinent giants have a not so great record at the aforementioned ground as the pitch conditions have often favored the English side.

India has played thrice at The Rose Bowl and have managed to win just once as the other two ended in a sorrow defeat for the Men in Blue. India's only win at the ground came in 1999 when they defeated Kenya by 98 runs, thanks to an outstanding partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

While India's record at Rose Bowl is not the best, it has been torrid for Pakistan. The Men in Green have played five times at The Rose Bowl and have managed to win just once. Pakistan recently played at the same opposition in their humiliating 0-4 series loss to England. The home side prevailed over the Men in Green by 12 runs in the second ODI of the series.

In the upcoming World Cup, India will be facing off against South Africa and Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl while Pakistan do not have any game at this ground.

