×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 English Grounds where both India and Pakistan have struggled in ODI cricket

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Feature
186   //    28 May 2019, 17:27 IST

India and Pakistan will be squaring off at Old Trafford
India and Pakistan will be squaring off at Old Trafford

In the world of cricket, there aren't many bigger rivalries than the one between India and Pakistan. Two nations which have been at loggerheads for a long time, India and Pakistan are part of a historic rivalry which has yielded many iconic moments on the cricket pitch.

Fans of these two powerhouses are often seen taking jibes at each other and it is fair to say that the India vs Pakistan clash is much more than just a cricket match. While these two nations share a long history between them, there are a few things common such as both originate from Asia, both are former World Champions, both have won ICC trophies in England and both have struggled on similar grounds in England.

India and Pakistan have had a similar history in England when it comes to certain stadiums. While both nations can proudly present their ICC Trophy wins, there is much more to consider especially with the ICC World Cup right around the corner which is set to be hosted by England and Wales.

Here we list down four stadiums in England where both India and Pakistan have struggled over the years.

#4 The Rose Bowl, Southampton

England v Pakistan - One Day International
England v Pakistan - One Day International

India and Pakistan have had their share of struggles at Southampton's The Rose Bowl stadium. Both subcontinent giants have a not so great record at the aforementioned ground as the pitch conditions have often favored the English side.

India has played thrice at The Rose Bowl and have managed to win just once as the other two ended in a sorrow defeat for the Men in Blue. India's only win at the ground came in 1999 when they defeated Kenya by 98 runs, thanks to an outstanding partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

While India's record at Rose Bowl is not the best, it has been torrid for Pakistan. The Men in Green have played five times at The Rose Bowl and have managed to win just once. Pakistan recently played at the same opposition in their humiliating 0-4 series loss to England. The home side prevailed over the Men in Green by 12 runs in the second ODI of the series.

In the upcoming World Cup, India will be facing off against South Africa and Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl while Pakistan do not have any game at this ground.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Virat Kohli Old Trafford Cricket Stadium Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A combined playing XI comprising of players from India and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Can Pakistan repeat its Champions Trophy heroics? 
RELATED STORY
Former captain backs Pakistan to end India's World Cup streak
RELATED STORY
CWC History: India vs Pakistan rivalry, top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup History: 4 Best cameo knocks in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Analysing the 6 venues India will play at
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: "We must treat every match as a match against India", Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed 
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 4 things we learned from the recently concluded ODI series
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Combined XI of players not selected for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us