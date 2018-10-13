4 exciting batsmen who could be the future of Indian cricket

Hanuma Vihari is a talented middle-order batsman

Indian cricket has been doing well in the last 10 years. The performances have been great and India has won quite a lot of the Test and ODI series against various countries, both at home and abroad.

Players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and others have contributed immensely to the Indian team. The finest aspect of Indian cricket has been the bench strength and immense competition amongst the budding cricketers.

The domestic cricket in India is at par with Australia and England. This is why India has produced talented cricketers consistently.

Let us have a look at some of the players who have performed exceptionally well in the domestic circuit and could be the future of Indian cricket.

#4. Ravikumar Samarth

Ravikumar Samarath

Ravikumar Samarth is a right-handed opening batsman from Karnataka. He is a stylish player with 3345 runs in 83 innings at an average of 42.88 in 48 first-class matches.

Samarth has grown into an impressive batsman for Karnataka. Manish Panday and KL Rahul from Karnataka have started playing for the Indian national team, which has made it easier for Samarth to display his talent a lot more.

Samarth has already played for Indian-A team and selectors are keeping a close watch on him. He ended up with 652 runs in 12 innings at an average 59.27 in the 2017/18 Ranji Trophy season.

#3. Priyank Panchal

Priyank Panchal

Priyank is a right-handed opening batsman from Gujarat. He also occasionally bowls as a medium-pacer. The Ahmedabad born lad has scored 4575 runs at an average of 45.29 in 107 innings of 68 first-class matches.

Panchal has emerged as an attacking batsman who became the top scorer for Gujarat in 2017-18 Ranji season. He scored 542 runs in 10 innings of seven matches. The selectors highly praised his consistency.

Panchal was also the leading scorer for Gujarat in the 2018/19 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He amassed 367 runs in eight matches. He has also played for the India-A side.

