4 experts who slammed early end on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Michael Vaughan 

The cricket fraternity gave their reactions to early stumps on Day 4 of The Oval Test between India and England on Sunday, August 4. As per reports, the match officials still had around 43 minutes to make the surface playable after the rain stopped, which sparked criticism from all corners.Chasing 374, England were right on course with Joe Root and Harry Brook leading them, as they prevailed over the Indian bowlers until the second session. However, Akash Deep dismissed Brook (111) to end his 195-run stand with Root and bring back India into the game.Soon, Prasidh Krishna got rid of Jacob Bethell (5) and Root (105) and put pressure on the home team. The overcast conditions allowed the Indian pace trio to extract help from the surface and dominate the last hour of play.However, rain showers erupted at The Oval and the game was halted with England at 339/6 and still requiring 35 more runs to win the series 3-1. Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) will return to the crease for England on Day 5.On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to early stumps on Day 4 of the final Test.#1 Michael VaughanFormer England batter, Michael Vaughan, offered his take on early stumps on BBC Test Match Special. Vaughan opined that the ground staff had enough time to dry the ground after the rain stopped, and thought it would have a perfect end with all the drama and a packed crowd at The Oval. He said (via BBC):&quot;It is absolutely cracking the flags. We had until 18:42 BST to start. You're telling me they couldn't get the covers off in 20 minutes with a full house, and with all the drama. Come on.&quot;Michael Vaughan also added that it will be difficult for the Indian bowlers to find the same rhythm on Day 5, saying:&quot;To get that buzz again in your legs again as a bowler is going to be difficult for India.&quot;#2 Nasser HussainAfter the end of Day 4's play, former England captain Nasser Hussain said that the decision did not do justice to the crowd, who may not return on Monday due to work. He stated the crowd would have witnessed England sealing the chase or Chris Woakes returning to the field, while also pointing out that the umpires had an option to extend the day's play.During an interaction on Sky Sports, he said:“Most importantly for viewers and fans who paid good money, remember Monday is a workday, and this sort of series deserves a finale in front of a big crowd at an iconic cricket ground, the Oval. That would have been some finale on Sunday, you may have just knocked off 35, or you may have seen Chris Woakes walk downstairs in a sling.&quot; (0:27)&quot;I’m just wondering if they could have done anything, they had like 42-43 minutes to play with and within the laws and the playing regulations,&quot; he added.#3 Dinesh KarthikDuring his appearance on Sky Sports, former Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik felt it would have been a terrific end to the closely contested Test series in front of a packed crowd, irrespective of the winner of the game.Karthik also disclosed that the majority of the people in the stands were waiting anxiously for the game to resume. He said:&quot;Little bit of rain, and I agree the rules are the rules, but I kind of like what Nasser said, that half an hour extension that you get meant, even if it meant it needed to start at 6:45, it could well have been 11, 12 hours, it could have gone either way, the crowd would have gotten to see the result.&quot; (1:54)&quot;It's a nice feeling to know that both teams have gone so hard, you give them the option, they don't want to use it, fair enough, everybody's going to come back tomorrow for whatever it's worth, but today, I think a little bit more common sense would have been to ask, I'm not saying it should happen, to ask I think is the fair thing to do,&quot; Karthik added.#4 Stuart BroadFormer England pacer Stuart Broad termed the decision &quot;lazy&quot; and disclosed that everyone had their sunglasses on at the train station when the match officials called off the day's play. As per Broad, the crowd deserved a fitting end to the Test match. He posted on X:&quot;Still 20 mins away from possible start time, everyone has their sunglasses on at the train station. Felt the supporters deserved to see a finish to that Test Match today. Felt a lazy decision to call it off at 6pm in my opinion. I wonder who makes it?&quot;