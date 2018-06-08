4 forgotten players from the 2005-06 Indian team

Reading about these cricketers might refresh some old memories.

Atharva Apte ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 16:33 IST

The Indian team went through a lean patch during the period between 2005 and 2007 when Greg Chappell was the coach. In fact, few Indian cricketers of that time have openly called that period as the worst of their careers.

The 2007 World Cup in the West Indies, where India crashed in the group stages, further summed up everything and was the lowest point in the Indian cricket.

One possible reason for the lean patch was lack of promising talent in the team. The hallmark of a great team is the blend of experience and youth. Unlike contemporary times, India did not have a talent in abundance.

The captain tried hard to groom players but it did not work out as the players kept making the same mistakes again and again.

Hence, many players from that era, who played for India faded away soon and are nowhere to be seen now. Let us take a look at 4 players from the Indian team of 2005-06 who faded away from the limelight in due course of time.

#4 Dinesh Mongia

Dinesh Mongia, one of the talents groomed by Sourav Ganguly did not go on to make it big at the international level. A left-handed batsman and a part-time left-arm orthodox spinner, Mongia appeared in 57 ODIS and 1 T20I for India during the early and mid-noughties.

His figures in ODI cricket were not astonishing, 1230 runs from 57 ODIS at an average of 28. The best he could ever perform for India was 159 vs Zimbabwe in 2002. Mongia played India's first ever T20I which also happens to be his lone T20 international. Because of mediocre performances, he was not picked for 2007 World Cup and was cast aside soon. Dinesh Mongia also played the controversial and now-defunct ICL.

Surprisingly, Mongia was never picked by any of the IPL teams ever, even though he was relatively young during the early years of the IPL. Mongia turned out to be another first-class cricket veteran who could not replicate the same success in international cricket.