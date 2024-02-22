4 Indian batters who have hit six sixes in an over

Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra Pradesh achieved the rare feat of smashing six sixes in an over in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy match against Railways at the YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket Stadium in Kadapa recently. The high-scoring match ended in a draw, with Railways taking a first-innings lead, having posted 865/9 on the board.

By hitting six sixes in an over, Krrishna joined an elite list of batters. West Indies legend and former all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers was the first batter to hammer six sixes in an innings. He smashed Glamorgan’s Malcolm Nash for six maximums in an over while representing Nottinghamshire in 1968 at Swansea.

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket when he whacked Netherlands’ Daan van Bunge for six maximums during the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. In March 2021, West Indies’ Kieron Pollard clobbered Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in an over in a T20I in Antigua.

Speaking specifically of India, four players have achieved the feat of smashing six sixes in an over in a cricket match. Here’s a recap.

#1 Ravi Shastri

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri (Pic: Getty Images)

Former India all-rounder and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri hit six sixes in an over for Mumbai against Baroda at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 1984-85 Ranji Trophy season. He went on to score a double hundred in that match.

The right-handed batter slammed six maximums in an over off left-arm spinner Tilak Raj. Shastri remained unbeaten on 200 off 113 balls, clobbering 13 fours and as many sixes. Recalling his feat of slamming six sixes in an over, Shastri was quoted as saying by India Today in August 2023:

"My six 6s were different, simply because, for starters, there was no television. Much like Kapil Dev's 175 in the world cup, no television, no coverage. But six 6s was massive, I didn't realize it at that moment in time, that only one person had hit six 6s till that time and that was Sir Garfield Sobers and I became the second man to hit six 6s.”

The Ranji Trophy match ended in a draw as Baroda finished on 81/7, chasing a target of 499.

#2 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh hammers Stuart Broad for one of his six sixes. (Pic: Getty Images)

Another former India all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh whacked England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in Durban during the 2007 T20 World Cup. The left-hander walked in with only a few overs remaining and was involved in an ugly war of words with Andrew Flintoff.

Unfortunately for Broad, he had to bear the brunt of an angry Yuvraj, who launched all six balls of the 19th over of the Indian innings over the ropes. The southpaw raced to a 12-ball half-century, which remains the second-fastest T20I fifty in history. India posted 218/4 and won the match by 18 runs.

In September 2023, on the 16th anniversary of his six sixes, Yuvraj shared a special sand art video, which captured his rare feat.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has hit seven sixes in an over. (Pic: Getty Images)

Maharashtra and India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad went one step ahead and clobbered seven sixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022. Gaikwad hammered Uttar Pradesh's Shiva Singh for seven sixes in an over during the second quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

After the first four balls of the 49th over in Maharashtra’s innings went over the ropes, the fifth one was a no ball. Gaikwad hit a maximum on that delivery as well. The last two balls were also dispatched over the ropes as 43 runs came off the over, marking the first instance of a bowler being hit for seven sixes in an over in List A cricket.

Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 220 off 159 balls, a knock that featured 10 fours and 16 sixes. Maharashtra finished with 330/5 on the board and then held Uttar Pradesh to 272, winning the match by 58 runs.

#4 Vamshhi Krrishna

Krrishna became the latest player to join the list of Indian batters with six sixes in an over. The Andhra batter clubbed Railways spinner Damandeep Singh for six sixes in an over during his knock of 100 in 64 balls in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa.

Expand Tweet

The right-handed batter slog-swept the first ball over the ropes. The second delivery was smashed over the bowler’s head and the third over the midwicket boundary.

The fourth ball was again swept, while the fifth was launched over the deep square leg boundary. Off the last ball of the over, Krrishna played a pull over midwicket to complete six sixes in the over.

