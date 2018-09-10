Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Indian Cricketers who should be tried as openers before the India-Australia Test series

Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10 Sep 2018, 22:02 IST

Ind
Indian opening issues continue to haunt them

The ongoing test series between India and England has opened up old wounds regarding the batting woes that India had in South Africa. The batting barring Virat Kohli has looked listless and toothless throughout the series.

There have been some flashes of brilliance here and there, but it looked like they did not have the right technique to bat in these conditions. All this started with the openers who have looked anything but comfortable in their short stays at the crease.

This is being painfully displayed in their unfortunate numbers in the series. Shikhar Dhawan who has had a major problem of fishing outside off stump has returned with figures 161 runs across 7 innings at an average of 23.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, has fared worse, scoring 150 runs in 9 innings at a despicable average of 16.67. The shoddy batting displayed by the batsmen in general, especially the openers should force the selector's hand in searching for new openers. So, here are four Indian cricketers who should be taken into consideration.

#4 Rohit Sharma

1st Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day Four
Rohit Sharma batting against South Africa

Rohit Sharma, for all the usual criticism thrown his way about how he wastes his talent and ability by not showing the same temperament in Tests, has a pretty solid first-class record. He has scored 6456 runs in 85 first-class matches at an average of 54.71 with 20 centuries to his name.

The highest he has batted in tests is the #3 position, but he can take the #1 position as he has taken to the same position in ODIs. He has three double centuries in ODIs and a triple ton in first class, so he should be tried at the opening slot and we all know what he can do at any position when settled.

Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
