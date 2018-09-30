India vs West Indies: 4 Indian new faces to watch out for

After a thrilling Asia Cup victory, India will resume action with the red ball from 4th October at Rajkot as West Indies has arrived for a big tour, featuring 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

India had a forgettable England Test series and they would want to get back to winning ways in the Whites against Windies. BCCI announced a 15-man squad, which includes few new faces while most of the players have been retained.

Captain Virat Kohli who was rested for Asia Cup is set to return to action while Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami would be also seen after the England Tests.

The squad is as under:

Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

There are a few exciting new players who might finish the series on a high note. Let's check them out.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

The 18-year-old flamboyant batsman from Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw has been in the limelight since he led India to the 2018 Under-19 World Cup victory.

Shaw who has seven centuries and five fifties at an average of 56.72 in 14 first-class matches was added to the Indian squad for the last two England Tests. Though he couldn't make his debut during the tour, he is expected to open the innings for India in the West Indies series.

Shaw has been a regular member of India 'A' team and his recent knock of 188 against Windies A at Beckenham made it clear that he has the potential to serve Indian cricket at the highest level.

Meanwhile, how he performs during the upcoming Test series would be interesting to watch as international cricket is all together a different platform.

