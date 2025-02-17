4 Indian players who were part of both 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs ft. MS Dhoni 

Making his captaincy debut in 2007, MS Dhoni struck gold in his first ICC event. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue secured a title victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, which ushered in a new era in Indian cricket.

However, the Dhoni-led side faced setbacks with early exits in the 2009 and 2010 editions of the T20 World Cup. The disappointments didn't stop the side from dreaming, as they managed to win the 2011 World Cup on their home soil.

Thereafter, India failed to have a deeper run in the 2012 T20 World Cup. Nevertheless, the Indian team scripted history by lifting their maiden Champions Trophy title in the 2013 edition.

Notably, there were some players who helped the side in winning both ICC events. Let's take a look at their contributions.

#1 Virat Kohli

One of the finest batters to grace the cricket field, Virat Kohli has been at the forefront of historic victories for India. He tasted his first ICC event victory in the 2011 World Cup, while also proving his merit of performing in big tournaments.

Kohli garnered 262 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.25, with a top score of 100* against Bangladesh, in the 2011 ODI World Cup. Notably, he resurrected the team's innings with a crucial contribution of 35 in the final, which helped India to chase down 275 easily.

In the 2013 Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli scored 176 runs in five innings at a prolific average of 58.66. His best knock of 58* off 64 came in the semi-final against Sri Lanka.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

India's second-highest wicket-taker of all-time, Ravichandran Ashwin played two games in the 2011 World Cup. He managed to grab a total of four scalps, with 2/41 coming against West Indies.

In the final against England, Ashwin grabbed the important wickets of Jonathan Trott and Joe Root to put the opposition under pressure. After giving away only six runs off his first three overs, he was called by captain MS Dhoni to defend 14 runs off the last over.

The talented spinner managed to spin a web around England batters and helped India win by five runs. He ended the competition with eight wickets in five appearances.

#3 MS Dhoni

Often dubbed 'Captain Cool', MS Dhoni led the side brilliantly in the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. His tactical decisions and bowling changes worked wonders for the side, as they managed to hold their nerves to win the tournament.

Dhoni's brave captaincy and impressive performance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma paved the way for the side to Champions Trophy glory.

In the 2011 World Cup, MS Dhoni scored 241 runs and 10 wicket-keeping dismissals. Meanwhile, he contributed 27 runs and nine dismissals behind the wicket in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

#4 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina played an important part in India's 2011 World Cup victory. Although he could play only four games, he accumulated 74 runs at an average of 74. He returned with a crucial knock of 34* in the quarterfinal against Australia.

Thereafter, when India were under pressure against Pakistan in the semifinal, he provided a good finish for the side with an unbeaten 36-run knock.

In the 2013 Champions Trophy, Raina had a disappointing tournament, scoring only 17 runs at an average of 8.50.

