4 Indian players who haven't played in a single World Cup

Each cricketer at some or the point of time in his life strives to serve his country at the World Cup

Has there been any bigger dream for any esteemed cricketer than playing a quadrennial 50-over World Cup for his country? No, right. Probably, each cricketer at some or the point of time in his life strives to serve his country at the World Cup.

Although there have been many notable players to have cherished the dream of a World Cup, there have been a few players who haven't made the World Cup stage despite being counted amongst one of the best in the country.

Thus, in this feature, we will look at four Indian greats who never made it to the World Cup squad.

#1 VVS Laxman

Laxman has been seen as one of India's finest batsmen

VVS Laxman, a part of the Indian Fab Four, was proclaimed to be one of the best Indian batsmen. Having started as a lower middle-order batsman, Laxman more often than not bewildered the opposition with his lavish knocks.

Having known for his delicate 281 at the iconic Eden Gardens in 2001 against Australians that stole the victory from the jaws of defeat, Laxman's career was no less than a roller-coaster ride which witnessed many up and downs. However, each time he replied with an innings of a character that one could never emulate.

Although Laxman was not as effective in ODIs as he was in Tests, he remained to be a vital cog of the ODI team in his 86-match ODI career.

His slowness on the pitch came in his way of becoming as good as a player in ODIs as he was in Tests which meant that he was never a part of any World Cup squads for India.

The Hyderabadi stroke-maker almost made it to the 2003 World Cup squad, but the last-minute decision of including Dinesh Mongia at the expense of Laxman ended the World Cup dreams for the latter as after that he never came so close to be a part of the World Cup squad.

