4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against West Indies

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 733 // 28 Sep 2018, 13:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Prithvi Shaw

Team India will face West Indies in a two-match Test series starting on October 4 at Rajkot. After a gruelling five-match Test series against England (India lost 1-4), Team India will be looking to continue their dominance in the five-day contest. With the Australian tour beckoning later this year, India might test their bench strength against Jason Holder's men.

The Indian squad for the series is sure to contain many new faces for whom this might be an opportunity to cement their place in Test XI. After the Rajkot Test, the caravan moves to Hyderabad for the second and final Test match of this series. Let us now look at four players who might make their Test debuts against West Indies.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal's name has been doing the rounds in the Indian cricketing circle for quite some time. Piling on runs at ease, he registered his first triple ton in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy against Maharashtra and went onto finish the domestic season with 2141 runs. The Karnataka batsman has been a part of India A squad in recent years, scoring heavily in almost every match.

Apart from a masterful 220 at his home ground- Bengaluru against South Africa A, he made valuable contributions with the bat earlier this month against Australia A (47 and 80). It is still surprising that even after scoring tons of runs at the domestic level, he is yet to play a game for the Indian senior team. With the Australian tour beckoning, Mayank might be given his much-deserved chance in the two-match Test series against West Indies to strengthen the Indian batting line-up before they tour Down Under.

1 / 4 NEXT