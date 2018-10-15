×
Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 Indian players who might struggle in Australia 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    15 Oct 2018, 12:15 IST

Rahul hasn't been consistent enough for Team India
Rahul hasn't been consistent enough for Team India

India's dominance in home conditions continued as they trounced West Indies in the second Test played at Hyderabad. Team India completed a 2-0 series win and showed their prowess as the number one ranked side in the world.

After the emphatic series win, India's next assignment in Tests will be the 5-match series against Australia down under. Even though Australia are no more the strong side they once used to be, India won't take them lightly.

Australia is a force to reckon with, especially playing at home. Also, they batted out of their skins against Pakistan to save the match in the ongoing Test series thus showing signs of resurgence.

While the form of young batting stars like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant will please the Indian team management, the form of some senior players will give them a hard time before the Australia series.

Lack of form of these players has been in talks off late and if these players are not able to improve against Australia then it might affect India's chances of winning the Test series. We will look at 4 players who might struggle in Australia.

#4 Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara might struggle against the likes of Starc and Hazlewood
Pujara might struggle against the likes of Starc and Hazlewood

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a strong pillar of India's middle-order. The right-handed batsman has played some crucial innings for team India over the years and a lot is expected from him every time he walks to the crease.

Even though he has been highly successful in subcontinent conditions, Pujara's form in the overseas conditions has been found wanting. Moreover, his record in Australia is not impressive.

In India's last tour of Australia in 2014-15, Pujara scored just one fifty and struggled against a formidable Australian attack. Keeping in mind Pujara's latest struggles in overseas conditions, he will be under some pressure against Australia.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane KL Rahul
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
