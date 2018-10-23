4 Indian players who won the Man of the Tournament award in ICC tournaments.

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC World Cup is the flagship tournament of International Cricket. After every four years, the top Cricketing nations from all across the globe fight it out to become the World Champion. In the last 20 years, ICC has added two more regular tournaments, The Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup.

Cricket is a team game. A team requires a collective effort from all the members in order to win a tournament. However, sometimes an individual piece of brilliance can prove to be the difference. It is a dream of every player to represent the nation at the highest level and be the difference between loss and victory, the dream to be the man of the tournament in an ICC event.

But, out of all the hundreds of players featuring in the tournament, only one player gets the prize. So, with less than a year to go for the commencement of the ICC World Cup, let us have a look at all the Indians who have received the prestigious "Man of The Tournament" award in the ICC tournaments.

Shikhar Dhawan-ICC Champions Trophy 2013

Before the start of the Champions Trophy tournament in 2013, a lot of questions were raised on the lack of technique in the Indian Top order in English conditions. The relatively younger team went past all the expectations and won the tournament in a dominant fashion. The team played as a unit and every player contributed, but the left-handed opener stood out and won the man of the tournament award.

The Delhi lad had an amazing tournament and finished as the top scorer with 363 runs in just 5 innings at an average of 90.75. The southpaw started off brilliantly with centuries in the first two games against South Africa and West Indies. He also played decently in the remaining matches, most of which were curtailed by rain.

He was well supported by the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the bat. In the bowling department Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma and Ashwin had a great tournament, with the three finishing among top 5 wicket takers.

All of this ensured a dominant performance by the men in blue, as they won the trophy without breaking a sweat.

