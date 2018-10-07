4 Indian Test debut-centurions who haven't had a successful Test career

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.04K // 07 Oct 2018, 19:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India has had the fortune of having 15 players who have scored a century on Test-debut for them. This feat is quite rare even among other international teams and hence is a wonderful feeling for that batsman who has achieved such a feat for the side. There are also some remarkable players who have scored a century on debut as well as in their last Test match for their team.

Out of the 15 debut-Test centurions for India, some have gone on to become legendary batsmen in Test cricket and on the other hand, a few of them have not fulfilled the team's expectations from them. Hence, such talents have unfortunately gone wasted for India in Test cricket.

Let us have a look at 4 Test debut-centurions who didn't have a successful Test career.

#4 Pravin Amre

Pravin Amre

Pravin Amre had a brilliant start to his Test match career as he scored 103 against the tough South African bowling attack at Durban in 1992. Despite this feat at such a young age, Amre went on to play just 11 matches and played his last Test in 1993 against Sri Lanka.

In 13 innings, Amre scored 425 runs at an impressive average of 42.50, which included 3 50s and one century on debut. After retirement, he has devoted his time to nurturing young players and sharing his experiences with them.

Being coached by the great Ramakant Achrekar, it is quite unfortunate that he had such a short Test career in spite of making a century on debut.

1 / 4 NEXT