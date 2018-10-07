×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Indian Test debut-centurions who haven't had a successful Test career

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.04K   //    07 Oct 2018, 19:31 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three

India has had the fortune of having 15 players who have scored a century on Test-debut for them. This feat is quite rare even among other international teams and hence is a wonderful feeling for that batsman who has achieved such a feat for the side. There are also some remarkable players who have scored a century on debut as well as in their last Test match for their team.

Out of the 15 debut-Test centurions for India, some have gone on to become legendary batsmen in Test cricket and on the other hand, a few of them have not fulfilled the team's expectations from them. Hence, such talents have unfortunately gone wasted for India in Test cricket.

Let us have a look at 4 Test debut-centurions who didn't have a successful Test career.

#4 Pravin Amre

Pravin Amre
Pravin Amre

Pravin Amre had a brilliant start to his Test match career as he scored 103 against the tough South African bowling attack at Durban in 1992. Despite this feat at such a young age, Amre went on to play just 11 matches and played his last Test in 1993 against Sri Lanka.

In 13 innings, Amre scored 425 runs at an impressive average of 42.50, which included 3 50s and one century on debut. After retirement, he has devoted his time to nurturing young players and sharing his experiences with them.

Being coached by the great Ramakant Achrekar, it is quite unfortunate that he had such a short Test career in spite of making a century on debut.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 ODI Legends who had a less successful career in Test...
RELATED STORY
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian ODI specialists who might not play Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
4 Best Test Debut Hundreds by Indian Batsmen
RELATED STORY
Famous Indian Batsmen who scored a century in their Debut...
RELATED STORY
4 Indians who made their Test debut as teenagers
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen whose average never fell below 40 across a 100+...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian cricketers who could have been great captains
RELATED STORY
5 Indian greats who did not get a farewell Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us