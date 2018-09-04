4 Indians who can fulfill opening duties in the upcoming Test series against Australia

Vaibhav Joshi

We are right at the business end of the series which had everything - excitement, drama, thrill and what not. India will certainly head back home with a number of positives, but more than that, India will return home with plenty of problems to sort out before the start of another Test series that is against Australia.

The primal problem that India have faced right through the series against England is that the opening batsman haven't fired. Having tried as many as three opening combinations, India have failed to get along with their openers.

Hence, while selecting the openers for the upcoming Test series against Australi,a that is scheduled to take place in November, the BCCI will face a tad arduous task as to whom to select and whom to leave out.

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at four players who might turn out to be a viable opening option for India in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

The talented young wonder from Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw, has hit the headlines in the recent past after being drafted into the Indian Test squad for the fourth and fifth Test against England. With a touch of class and umpteen abilities up his sleeve, Shaw promises to be a future batting vista for India in Tests.

Although Shaw hasn't yet tasted the grimness of Test cricket, he could certainly turn out to be a worthy option for India in the upcoming Test series against Australia. Besides, the conditions in Australia could also assist Prithvi's style of play - more bounce than swing.

Yes, it is too early to expect too much from the youngster, but, given Shaw's credentials, we can't rule him out of the contention for the opening slot for the upcoming series against Australia. Moreover, India's current opening woes strengthen the argument.

