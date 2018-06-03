4 legends who played their first and last test at the same ground

A list of legends who enjoyed a nostalgic farewell at the same place where it all started for them.

Atharva Apte ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 05:16 IST 231 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ponting is regarded as Australia's finest captains

It is a very emotional moment for cricket fans when legends of the game bow out. But, it is even more for the legends themselves when they play their farewell test on the same ground where they started their cricketing journey.

The teary eyes, those 15-16 years of their cricketing life flashing before their eyes and then realizing, 'You got one last chance to put the cherry on the cake. Don't miss it for old time's sake' is just overwhelming.

Not all legends get a grand farewell that they deserve. Sometimes, it is more about realizing that your time is up and hanging up the boots respectfully allowing the youngsters to take the mantle.

After all, as they say, ‘nothing lasts forever’. Those cricketers who play their last test at the venue they started their cricketing journey must be considering themselves very fortunate, for not everyone in the cricketing history has enjoyed this privilege.

In this article, we will take a look at four legends who made their debut and played their last test at the same ground.

#4 Graeme Smith (Cape Town)

Smith was appointed as the captain of the Proteas when he was just 23

One of the biggest gambles of test captaincy taken by any team which paid off and reaped huge dividends, Graeme Smith led South Africa in 109 tests winning 53 of them, which is the most number of test matches won by a captain. With the bat, he scored 9265 runs at an average of 47.

Smith's career began on March 8, 2002 against the Aussies at Newlands, Cape Town. On his test debut, he scored three and 68 withstanding a lethal Aussie pace-attack. A big responsibility fell on his shoulder 15 months into his international career when he was made the test captain at a tender age of 23. Smith took captaincy like a fish to water and seldom let the Proteas down.

Being woefully out of form in his last series, he realised that his days were done.

Smith announced his retirement before the start of the play on Day 4 of his last test at Cape Town against Australia.

He could manage only 45 runs in his last series averaging just 7.5.