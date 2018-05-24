Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    4 memorable innings by AB de Villiers in international cricket

    5 memorable innings by AB de Villiers

    meit sampat
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 03:34 IST
    270

    AB de Villiers has shocked the cricket fraternity by announcing his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The 34 year old South African had a phenomenal international career and scored 20014 runs in 420 international matches with 47 centuries and 109 half-centuries. The dynamic AB hit 2004 boundaries and 328 sixes in his illustrious career.

    AB was a live wire on the cricket field and took incredible catches both as a wicketkeeper and a fielder.

    Here is a look at 4 memorable innings by AB in international cricket:

    __________________________________________________________________________

    #4 33 vs Australia at Adelaide


    <p>
    AB de Villiers scored 33 runs in 246 against Australia to draw the Adelaide Test

    In the second Test against Australia at Adelaide in the year 2012, South Africa were set an improbable target of 430 in the fourth innings. South Africa were struggling at 77-4 when AB played one of the most special innings of his career to save his team and secure a draw.

    He batted for 246 balls and scored 33 runs without a boundary or a six at a strike rate of 15. AB showed the cricket world that he had a defensive technique too and batted with difficulty on a day 5 Adelaide pitch. AB's patient knock and an unbeaten century by Du Plessis secured a draw for the South Africans.

    Indian Cricket Team South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Leisure Reading
    Page 1 of 4 Next
