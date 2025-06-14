4 milestones achieved by Aiden Markram during his unbeaten 102 on Day 3 of SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

South Africa opener Aiden Markram registered a magnificent unbeaten century on Day 3 of the 2025 WTC final. Notably, South Africa and Australia are playing the final at Lord's in England.

Ad

In the fourth innings, Australia set South Africa a target of 282 runs. They lost a couple of wickets as they walked out to chase the total on Day 3. However, Aiden Markram, determined as ever, stood tall, with the support of his skipper Temba Bavuma at the other end.

Markram struck an unbeaten century, making 102 off 159 balls, where he hit 11 boundaries. It was a sensational hundred under pressure that put the Proteas in complete control of the chase, as they ended the day on 213/2, needing just 69 more runs with eight wickets in hand as they head into the fourth day.

Ad

Trending

During his brilliant unbeaten ton at Lord's, Markram also achieved some incredible milestones. Let us take a look at four of them in this article.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 Aiden Markram became the sixth visiting batter to score a fourth-innings hundred in a Test at Lord's

While scoring a Test hundred is always special, scoring one in the fourth innings under pressure is all the more challenging. A Test hundred in the fourth innings at an iconic venue such as Lord's makes it all the more special for any player.

Ad

Aiden Markram, with his unbeaten 102 on Day 3, became only the sixth visiting batter to score a fourth-innings ton in a Test match at Lord's. Gordon Greenidge from the West Indies was the first to do so back in 1984 when he scored an unbeaten 214. Then, Windies cricketer Roy Fredericks scored 138 against England in 1976. Michael Clarke (136 in 2009), Ajit Agarkar (109* in 2002), and Sir Don Bradman (102* in 1938) are the other batters to have achieved this feat.

Ad

#3 Ninth batter to register a duck and hundred in same Test at Lord's

Aiden Markram scored a duck in the first innings as he was sent back for naught off six balls. However, with his unbeaten ton in the second innings, he became the ninth batter in the history of the game to register a duck and a hundred in the same Test at Lord's.

Ad

He is the third batter since 1980 to have achieved this feat after former England captain Michael Vaughan did it against India in 2002 and former Pakistan captain Misbah Ul Haq against England in 2016.

#2 Opener with most hundreds in fourth innings in Tests

Aiden Markram also joined the list of openers with the most hundreds in the fourth innings of a Test match. Markram now has three Test hundreds in the fourth innings, putting him on par with some legendary names such as Graham Gooch, Gordon Greenidge, Geoffrey Boycott, and Herbert Sutcliffe, who all have three hundreds each in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Ad

Only former South African captain Graeme Smith and former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar are ahead on this list. The two have four hundreds apiece in the fourth innings of a Test match.

#1 Fourth South African player to score a hundred and pick wickets in the same Test in England

After his unbeaten ton in the fourth innings, Aiden Markram also achieved a unique feat. He became only the fourth South African player to score a hundred and pick wickets in the same Test match in England.

Markram picked up a wicket each in both of Australia's batting innings in the 2025 WTC final, besides scoring a century. Bruce Mitchell was the first Proteas player to achieve this feat at The Oval in 1935, followed by Graeme Pollock at Trent Bridge in 1965, and Jacques Kallis (Old Trafford in 1998 and The Oval in 2012).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️