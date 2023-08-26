4 milestones that Rahmanullah Gurbaz achieved during his 151 knock vs Pakistan 

Despite his side ending up on the losing side, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played the best innings of his international career so far when he scored 151 runs against Pakistan in the second ODI in Hambantota on Thursday, August 24.

With Gurbaz scoring 151 runs off as many balls, Afghanistan piled up a great first-inning total of 300 runs after opting to bat first.

Afghanistan bowlers, however, failed to defend the total as Naseem Shah hit two boundaries in the last over of the game to script a remarkable victory for Pakistan.

While Pakistan won the match and clinched the three-match series, Gurbaz gained huge plaudits for his superb knock in the first innings. During his innings, the Afghani batter also achieved a few milestones.

On that note, let's take a look at the top four milestones that Rahmanullah Gurbaz achieved in his 151-run knock against Pakistan.

#4 Second-highest opening stand vs Pakistan in ODIs

For the major part of his innings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz hunted in tandem alongside his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran.

The two not only weathered the storm of the Pakistani pacers early on but added as many as 227 runs for the opening wicket. Their 227-run stand is now the second-highest opening partnership against Pakistan in one-day internationals.

They surpassed the 210-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, which the Indian duo put up in 2018. The highest opening partnership against Pakistan in ODIs remains with David Warner and Travis Head, who both added 284 runs in 2017.

#3 First Afghanistan player to hit an ODI century vs Pakistan

Interestingly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century is the first instance of an Afghanistan player hitting a ton against Pakistan in One-Day Internationals. Before Thursday, Hashmatullah Shahidi's 97*-run knock in 2018 was the highest individual score by an Afghan against Pakistan.

#2 Third fastest to complete five ODI centuries

Gurbaz has had a wonderful start as far as ODI cricket is concerned. The stylish opener has amassed 948 runs at an average of 43.09 and a strike rate of 86.65 across 23 ODI innings for Afghanistan.

He has also racked up five ODI tons in 23 innings, thus becoming the third-fastest player ever to hit five One-Day International centuries. Only Quinton de Kock (19) and Imam-ul-Haq (19) completed five ODI centuries faster than Gurbaz.

#1 Highest ODI score by a wicket-keeper vs Pakistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's knock of 151 runs is now the seventh-highest individual score against Pakistan in one-day internationals. However, the 21-year-old, after his heroics in Sri Lanka, became the wicketkeeper with the highest ODI individual score against Pakistan.

Among wicketkeepers, Gurbaz surpassed the record set by MS Dhoni when the former Indian skipper registered 148 runs in Vishakhapatnam in 2005.