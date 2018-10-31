×
3 Milestones Rohit Sharma can reach in the 5th ODI against West Indies

Pranav Wadhwankar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.30K   //    31 Oct 2018, 18:57 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

In the fourth ODI against the Windies, Rohit Sharma scored his 7th 150+ score in ODIs and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar. Here are some more records that can be broken and feats that can be achieved by the Indian opener in the last ODI match between India and West Indies which is to be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

#1 2 sixes away from joining the 200 club.

Most Sixes In ODI Carrer :

Shahid Afridi - 351

CH Gayle - 275

ST Jayasuriya - 270

MS Dhoni - 218

AB de Villiers - 204

BB McCullum - 200

RG Sharma - 198

Rohit Sharma needs two more sixes to complete 200 sixes in ODI cricket. He currently has 198 sixes in 186 ODI innings and is just behind MS Dhoni ( 211 sixes) in terms of most sixes by Indians. In the first ODI against West Indies, Rohit had smashed 8 sixes and surpassed Sourav Ganguly (189 sixes) & in the fourth ODI Rohit smashed 4 sixes & surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (195 sixes).


# 2 Needs 27 runs to complete 1000 runs in 2018

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin achieved the feat in 1997 while in 1998, Sachin Tendulkar, Azharuddin and Ganguly scored more than 1000. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were also the first two batsmen to complete 1000 ODI runs in 2008. Rohit might become the second batsman after Kohli (1169 in 13 innings) to cross the 1000-run mark in the 50-over format this year.

The Hitman, in 2018, has played 18 innings & scored a staggering 967 runs with a supreme average of 69.07 including five centuries & two fifties. Sharma needs just 27 runs to complete the tally of 1000 ODI runs in 2018! This will be the third instance where he might cross 1000 runs in a calendar year. Previously Rohit achieved that feat in 2013 & 2017.


#3 Needs just 58 runs to become the 2nd highest run-getter in 2018 

Most Runs In ODIs - 2018

Virat Kohli    -   13Innings - 1169 Runs

JM Bairstow  -   22 Innings - 1025 Runs

RG Sharma   -  18 Innings - 967 Runs

Rohit has so far amassed a total of 967 runs in 18 ODI innings at an average of 69.07. He is currently third in this list with 967 runs to his name. He has also scored five centuries and needs one to match his skipper who scored six hundreds ( most in 2018 ).


