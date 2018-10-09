3 most under-rated players in the Indian team at the moment

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 446 // 09 Oct 2018, 16:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Men in Blue are on a roll right now, but some of their important performers go unnoticed

India have been one of the most dominant team in world cricket across all three formats of the game for the last two years. Recently, they won the ODI series 5-1 in South Africa, were triumphant in the Nidahas trophy in Sri Lanka and then lifted the Asia Cup for the seventh time in 2018. The England tour was the only low in this year so far for the Men in Blue.

While this success has come through consistent performances from the heavyweights of the team, a part of it can also be attributed to its under-rated players. These players don't get their share of appreciation even though they have been the architects of many Indian victories.

India have a bunch of young talented players who have the ability to become stars in the near and distant future. They need to be nurtured properly and their talent should be appreciated by Indian Cricket fans. Furthermore, they should also be allowed to shine in the limelight from time to time.

Let us look at the three most under-rated players in the Indian team right now.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been consistent, persistent, and effective for the Indian Cricket Team

Mohammed Shami is one of the most hard-working bowlers for India in test cricket. He is a potential partnership-breaker for his side and has the rare ability to make an impact in almost every spell he bowls in Test cricket. In spite of this, he is severely criticized quite unnecessarily by commentators when he tends to miss his line and length sometimes.

Despite picking up 128 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 29.96 in test cricket, his contribution for the team is sometimes overshadowed due to the good performances of other bowlers.

Shami's commitment towards bowling over after over for India when required is quite amazing to watch for any cricket fan. He was a very important player for Virat Kohli in the England tour. Hence, he should deserve more appreciation for his persistence, particularly in foreign conditions.

1 / 3 NEXT