Team India topped the points table in the group stage of the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, the Men in Blue failed to win the showpiece event in England that year, losing to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Four years later, the World Cup returns to India now. The Men in Blue are the favorites to win once again. Over the last four years, the Indian team management has tried many players in the ODI format.

As many as 22 cricketers have debuted for the Asian giants in ODIs after the 2019 World Cup. While the players who made their debuts recently are in consideration for the mega event later this year, the following four players have already disappeared after starting their careers immediately after the 2019 World Cup.

#1 Shivam Dube was the first Indian to make ODI debut after 2019 World Cup

All-rounder Shivam Dube received his maiden ODI cap against the West Indies on December 15, 2019. The all-rounder scored nine runs off six balls with the bat and then bowled a wicketless spell of 0/68 in 7.5 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

West Indies beat India by eight wickets in that contest. Dube, who made his debut in the first ODI of the three-match series, did not get another chance in the other two ODIs. He was dropped from the ODI team soon and is yet to make a return.

#2 Navdeep Saini

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini also made his debut in that series against the West Indies. He received his first ODI cap on December 22, 2019, ahead of the series decider at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Saini emerged as the pick of the bowlers on ODI debut, returning with figures of 2/58 in 10 overs. The express pacer has played only eight ODIs so far. His last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka on July 28, 2021. He has picked up six wickets in eight ODIs at an economy rate of more than six runs per over.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw recently slammed a double century for Northamptonshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup. The former India U-19 captain made his ODI debut for the senior team on February 5, 2020, against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Shaw played six ODIs for the team, with his last appearance coming against Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021. The right-handed opener has aggregated 189 runs at a strike rate of more than 100.

Despite his impressive performances in domestic cricket, Shaw has not received a chance to play any ODIs for India in the last two years.

#4 Mayank Agarwal

Not many fans would remember that Mayank Agarwal was a member of the Indian squad that participated in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Although Agarwal had never played ODI cricket before, the selectors drafted him into the squad as a replacement for Vijay Shankar.

Agarwal did not make his debut at the grand stage. In fact, he had to wait for almost eight months before he started his ODI career against New Zealand on February 5, 2020. Agarwal scored 86 runs in five ODIs. His last ODI appearance for India was against Australia on November 29, 2020.