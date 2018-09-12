Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players from the 1990s who are still playing international cricket

Harsshath Prabu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.13K   //    12 Sep 2018, 17:53 IST

England v West Indies - 5th Royal London One Day International
Chris Gayle debuted way back in 1999

Alastair Cook, the stalwart of English cricket, hung his boots after the series against India. The English man debuted in 2006 and left us speechless with his cricketing abilities on numerous occasions.

With him gone, there are only a handful of active cricketers like Dhoni and Karthik who debuted in the early 2000s. The longevity of a cricketer's career has taken a serious toll in recent years. This is thoroughly understandable given the rise of the T20 format and various T20 leagues mushrooming in different parts of the world.

A career extending beyond ten years can be considered Sachinesque in the modern era.

So, it makes it all the more astonishing that these cricketers who debuted in the 1990s are still playing international cricket.

#4 Shoaib Malik

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Champions Trophy
Malik started as a spinner for Pakistan

Shoaib Malik debuted as a 17-year-old against West Indies in 1999. He came into the squad purely as a spinner and was at number eleven in the batting chart. He went on to become a jack of all trades as his batting got due recognition when he was promoted up the order.

The man from Sialkot has batted in all positions from one to ten and as years went by, he went on to become a linchpin in the Pakistan batting unit.

Having picked up 156 ODI wickets, Malik was more than a part-timer and could frustrate the batsman with his precision bowling. Captaincy was also one of the many roles Malik took up for Pakistan.

He still continues to be very much in the scheme of things in both ODIs and T20Is and will play a vital role in Pakistan's quest for World Cup glory next year.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Chris Gayle T20 ODI Cricket Test cricket
Harsshath Prabu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Aficionado | Software Engineer | Blogger | Versifier | Cricket Analyst
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Players who could be playing their...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 teams with players banned for corruption at...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 spinners in One Day International cricket from...
RELATED STORY
The Unlucky XI: A team of ODI stars born in the wrong era
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the coming years will be the best time for...
RELATED STORY
5 players with a crazy number of hat-tricks in cricket
RELATED STORY
5 instances when underdogs stunned the world in ICC...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 heartbreaking moments for India under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 players who could take a hat-trick
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us