4 players from the 1990s who are still playing international cricket

Chris Gayle debuted way back in 1999

Alastair Cook, the stalwart of English cricket, hung his boots after the series against India. The English man debuted in 2006 and left us speechless with his cricketing abilities on numerous occasions.

With him gone, there are only a handful of active cricketers like Dhoni and Karthik who debuted in the early 2000s. The longevity of a cricketer's career has taken a serious toll in recent years. This is thoroughly understandable given the rise of the T20 format and various T20 leagues mushrooming in different parts of the world.

A career extending beyond ten years can be considered Sachinesque in the modern era.

So, it makes it all the more astonishing that these cricketers who debuted in the 1990s are still playing international cricket.

Malik started as a spinner for Pakistan

Shoaib Malik debuted as a 17-year-old against West Indies in 1999. He came into the squad purely as a spinner and was at number eleven in the batting chart. He went on to become a jack of all trades as his batting got due recognition when he was promoted up the order.

The man from Sialkot has batted in all positions from one to ten and as years went by, he went on to become a linchpin in the Pakistan batting unit.

Having picked up 156 ODI wickets, Malik was more than a part-timer and could frustrate the batsman with his precision bowling. Captaincy was also one of the many roles Malik took up for Pakistan.

He still continues to be very much in the scheme of things in both ODIs and T20Is and will play a vital role in Pakistan's quest for World Cup glory next year.

