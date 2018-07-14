Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 players who debuted with Virat Kohli in T20Is, but faded away soon

sassthree
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Jul 2018

Indian captain Virat Kohli is breaking record after record and is on his way to becoming maybe the greatest batsman of all time. His record in chases is something others have not even come close to and he is on the verge of breaking a lot more records as the years pass.

He won India the 2008 U-19 World Cup and then went on to debut for India and though he did not have a decent start to his career he went on to establish himself as an ODI star.

His T20I debut came against Zimbabwe in 2010. A few other players debuted around the same time in T20Is but could not manage to make their mark as the years progressed and they faded away.

Here are few such names that debuted around Virat Kohli in T20Is but faded away too soon:

Naman Ojha (Debut June 2010, Last Played June 2010)

Mumbai Sports And Fitness
Naman Ojha

Naman Ojha is a household name in the IPL because he has been playing for quite a few years but he has never been able to establish himself at the top most level. He was always behind in the pecking order, being a wicket-keeper in the times of MS Dhoni. His batting also improved as he progressed and he showed sparks of brilliance for the Rajasthan Royals in the second season.

He was included as a backup wicket-keeper for the Indian team in 2010 against Zimbabwe when the selectors decided to rest MS Dhoni and played three games on the tour. One of them was a T20, one of only two T20Is he has played so far in his career.

He failed to impress, mustering just 12 runs from the two games and was done away with after that. He returned to play a one-off Test against Sri Lanka in 2015 in Colombo, but hasn't played for India since then.

His days in the IPL have also become numbered - this year he played only one game, for the Delhi Daredevils throughout the season as the team had the services of Rishabh Pant.

