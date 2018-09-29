Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 players who might be dropped from the Indian ODI team 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
282   //    29 Sep 2018, 10:07 IST

Karthik
Karthik got a number of starts in the Asia Cup

India won the Asia Cup for a record 7th time after beating Bangladesh by 3 wickets in a close encounter in the finals. India dominated the tournament from the very beginning and except for the match against Afghanistan, where half of the front line players were rested, looked unbeatable throughout the tournament.

While winning the tournament was of importance, it was also paramount to give chances to the fringe players to prove their worth in international cricket. India still has a lot of issues that need to be taken care of.

Team India does not have a stable middle-order and is still undecided about the back-up pacers. Thus the tournament was also crucial in that aspect. While some players made a strong case for themselves in regards to the next year's World Cup, some players failed to grab their opportunities.

We will look at 4 such players who did not perform well in the Asia Cup and might be dropped from the Indian ODI team. 

#4 Deepak Chahar

Chah
Chahar has not been able to repeat his IPL form in international cricket

Deepak Chahar came into limelight after some strong performances for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018. The pacer from Rajasthan was used excessively in the powerplay by skipper MS Dhoni and his ability to swing the new ball got him a lot of wickets. Chahar was rewarded with a place in the Indian T20I side when he was named as the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah for the series against England. He played one match where he gave away 43 runs in 4 overs picking up 1 wicket. 

Chahar was again called as a replacement player in the Asia Cup after Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the tournament due to fitness issues. Chahar played the match against Afghanistan and looked helpless against Mohammad Shahzad. He gave away runs at an economy of 9.25. Poor performance against Afghanistan might result in Chahar's exclusion from the Indian ODI team.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Manish Pandey
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Yesterday
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
