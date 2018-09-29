4 players who might be dropped from the Indian ODI team

Karthik got a number of starts in the Asia Cup

India won the Asia Cup for a record 7th time after beating Bangladesh by 3 wickets in a close encounter in the finals. India dominated the tournament from the very beginning and except for the match against Afghanistan, where half of the front line players were rested, looked unbeatable throughout the tournament.

While winning the tournament was of importance, it was also paramount to give chances to the fringe players to prove their worth in international cricket. India still has a lot of issues that need to be taken care of.

Team India does not have a stable middle-order and is still undecided about the back-up pacers. Thus the tournament was also crucial in that aspect. While some players made a strong case for themselves in regards to the next year's World Cup, some players failed to grab their opportunities.

We will look at 4 such players who did not perform well in the Asia Cup and might be dropped from the Indian ODI team.

#4 Deepak Chahar

Chahar has not been able to repeat his IPL form in international cricket

Deepak Chahar came into limelight after some strong performances for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018. The pacer from Rajasthan was used excessively in the powerplay by skipper MS Dhoni and his ability to swing the new ball got him a lot of wickets. Chahar was rewarded with a place in the Indian T20I side when he was named as the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah for the series against England. He played one match where he gave away 43 runs in 4 overs picking up 1 wicket.

Chahar was again called as a replacement player in the Asia Cup after Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the tournament due to fitness issues. Chahar played the match against Afghanistan and looked helpless against Mohammad Shahzad. He gave away runs at an economy of 9.25. Poor performance against Afghanistan might result in Chahar's exclusion from the Indian ODI team.

