4 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Abhishek2612
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
The Indian cricket team

There's just a year left for the cricket world's biggest prize - the World Cup - to be up for grabs, and the attention has shifts to international cricket after all the excitement generated by CSK's IPL exploits. And if things go as planned, the recent dominance of the Indian ODI team could culminate with a famous win at Lord's, delivering a third ODI title to the nation.

With the fixtures list being released long back, we try to look at 4 reasons which could help Virat Kohli follow in the footsteps of legendary Kapil Dev and hold the trophy aloft at the Lord's balcony come 2019:

1. Strong Batting Order

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
The Kohli-led Indian Batting is arguably the best in the world

No other team in the cricketing arena can presently boast of better batting resources than the "Men in Blue". With a solid opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan followed by the best batsman in the world, the Indian Top 3 is the envy of the world.

With the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu and the Pandya brothers available in the middle order followed by an experienced finisher in MS Dhoni whose recent IPL exploits stunned his critics and fans alike, the Indian batting order looks pretty much settled.

The IPL has added to the talent pool by showcasing the abilities of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, the bench strength too looks power packed. With the ODI game fluctuating towards the batters in recent years, the batting prowess makes India the front-runners for the title.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah
