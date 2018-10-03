4 reasons why MS Dhoni should retire from international cricket

England & India Net Sessions

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at 37, is on the last legs of his international career. All the ardent fans of Indian cricket would love to see him finish his career on a high, after the 2019 World Cup in England.

We all agree that Dhoni behind the stumps is magnetic. While his on-field advice is very precious to the Indian team. A few commentators have even started calling the DRS as Dhoni Review System because when he calls for it, then in probability India gets a wicket or a reprieve.

While Kohli has a penchant for using DRS on any appeal, it is the calmness of Dhoni which brings sense into taking the call. But, is that enough from the great Dhoni?

The real problem lies in, where has Dhoni, the batsman gone? That batsman who came into the Indian side in 2004 and cemented his place due to his aggressive and dependable batting performances.

Let's do agree on one thing, no one wants Dhoni to retire, but for that, there are some real chunks he should address or else retiring is the only path available if India wants to lift next year's World Cup.

Here are the reasons why Dhoni should retire.

Finishing the innings

The role of Dhoni over the years has been to finish the innings, which he was doing with ease in the past decade or so. But after the 2015 World Cup, there seems to be a chunk in his armor while finishing the innings. We do not see the Dhoni of the same old times anymore, who would take the game late into the innings and lead us to memorable wins.

In the recent Asia Cup, he was guilty of getting out constantly when India needed him to stay at the crease. It was either Ravindra Jadeja or Kedar Jadhav who stood till the very end when the Indian team was in dire circumstances. How can Dhoni, easily our most experienced player, falter when the team needs him the most? If this trend continues, then India could pack it bags pretty soon in the upcoming World Cup.

