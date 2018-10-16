×
4 reasons why Prithvi Shaw should not be drafted into the ODI squad

Daiwik Tadikonda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Oct 2018

The ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway next year and the Indian team is currently focusing on getting its team combination right. While the bowling looks strong, the batting is the main issue. For a fact, the last 23 centuries in ODIs for the country have been scored by India's top 3. The middle-order hasn't scored a single century for a while. This shows the dependency on the top three. The most valuable position in the middle-order, the number 4 spot has been witnessing musical chairs. Different players have been tried in that position but none have had a settled, good and a consistent run.

Dhoni was tried in the number four slot in the recently concluded Asia Cup, and he failed.


The ideal place for Dhoni is number 6
The ideal place for Dhoni is number 6

While Shaw has been playing some good cricket, he is likely to get an ODI call-up for the remaining three ODIs against West Indies (the squad has been selected for the first two games). India will play 13 ODIs (5 versus WI, 3 against Australia and 5 facing New Zealand) before taking on South Africa in their opening World Cup game.


Shaw had a magnificent debut
Shaw had a magnificent debut

Let's have a look at 3 reasons why Shaw should not be in the ODI side.

#4 Ambati Rayudu is a better and a safer option


Rayudu at number 4 is a good move
Rayudu at number 4 is a good move

Ambati Rayudu has been in dangerous form off-late and has been playing some good cricket. In the Asia Cup, he scored 175 runs at an average of 44, playing in the number three position. Rayudu was named for the first two ODIs against Windies and with Virat Kohli set to make his comeback, Rayudu will be most likely tried as the team's number four batsman.

With experience on his side, he is expected to do well and make that position his own. Rayudu averages 49 in ODIs which is pretty good for a limited overs specialist. On the other hand, Shaw is an aggressive opener who likes playing against the new ball and playing him at number 4 would disturb the team dynamics as well as his style of play.



Daiwik Tadikonda
ANALYST
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
