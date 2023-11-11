4 records that were made during Australia's comfortable win over Bangladesh in 2023 ODI World Cup 

Team Australia finished their ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 league-stage campaign with a resounding win over Bangladesh in Match 43 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Going into the match, Australia rested Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc as a precautionary measure for their semi-final clash against South Africa.

After being put to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a great start, adding 76 runs for the opening wicket. Both openers, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das, scored 36 runs each but failed to go big. The same was the case for Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was run-out for 45.

Towhid Hridoy, however, made a brilliant 74, which took Bangladesh's total over 300 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided some finishing touches with his 29, as the Men in Green finished with a strong first-innings total of 306/8.

Australia had never chased down a 300+ total in ODI World Cups, but they made a mockery of the chase by piling up runs at a canter. While Travis Head lost his wicket early on, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner struck another partnership and added 120 runs for the second wicket.

While Warner made 53, Marsh proved to be the wrecker-in-chief as he hammered the Bangladeshi bowlers all around the park. After Warner's dismissal, Marsh piled on an unbeaten stand with Steve Smith for the fourth wicket and added 175 runs.

The two completely pushed the Bangladeshi team on the backfoot as they guided Australia home with eight wickets and 32 balls in hand.

Marsh ended up with a massive score of 177*, while Smith hit the winning runs and ended up with a 64-ball 63*.

The recently concluded match also witnessed some records being made. On that note, here are the four significant records that were created during the Australia vs. Bangladesh match in Pune.

#4 Most individual hundreds for Australia in a single ODI World Cup edition

Mitchell Marsh after his century [Getty Images]

After two back-to-back losses to kick off their campaign, Australia have been ruling the roost ever since. They are now on a seven-game unbeaten run, and one of the major reasons for their dominance has been the remarkable performance of their batting group.

Across nine league games, Australia have seen seven different centuries from their batters. While Travis Head has scored one century, all three of Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell have reached the three-figure mark twice each.

Their seven tons in the campaign are now the most number of centuries Australian batters have scored in any edition of an ODI World Cup. The 2007 edition saw six centuries from the five-time champions.

#3 Steve Smith is now the third-highest run-getter for Australia in ODI World Cups

Steve Smith during Australia v Bangladesh - ICC World Cup 2023 [Getty Images]

While it is safe to say that Steve Smith hasn't enjoyed a great 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, he holds a key role in the aggressive Australian batting line-up.

One of the modern-day greats, Smith has a brilliant record in ODI World Cups. In fact, with his half-century on Saturday, he leapfrogged Adam Gilchrist (1085) to become Australia's third-highest individual run-scorer in the quadrennial tournament.

Across 28 ODI World Cup innings, Smith has now scored 1102 runs at an average of 44.08, including 10 half-centuries and a century.

#2 Australia are now the first team with 3 individual scores of 150+ in an ODI World Cup campaign

Mitchell Marsh after his milestone vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

Three of the top four highest individual scores at the 2023 ODI World Cup have been scored by Australians.

While Glenn Maxwell hammered a freakish 201 against Afghanistan, David Warner made 163 against Pakistan. With Mitchell Marsh now also notching up 177, Australia have become the first-ever team with three different 150+ individual scores in a single edition of an ODI World Cup.

#1 Highest successful run-chase for Australia in ODI World Cups

Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh after winning the game [Getty Images]

As mentioned previously, Australia had never chased down a 300+ run total in ODI World Cups before. Hence, their hunting down of 307 runs is now Australia's highest successful run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Australia chased down 292 runs in their very previous game against Afghanistan, which is now their second-highest run-chase.

Australia's chase of 307 runs is now also the second-highest target achieved by any team against Bangladesh in ODI history.