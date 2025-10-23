4 records/milestones made during AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI ft. Rohit Sharma

Team India stalwart Rohit Sharma made a commendable comeback in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. However, his hard-fought half-century went in vain as the visitors suffered another defeat.

Batting first, India posted a total of 264/9 from their fifty overs. Along with Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (61) also scored a half-century. Axar Patel (44) and Harshit Rana (24*) made vital contributions as well.

The game got slightly close towards the end. However, the runs on the board were not enough as Australia overhauled the target in 46.2 overs to win by two wickets. Harshit, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar bagged two scalps each.

With this defeat, India conceded the three-match series 0-2. They will now aim for a consolation win in the final ODI and carry momentum into the T20I series.

That said, here are four records/milestones made during the second ODI between Australia and India.

#4 First Asian batter to score 150 sixes in SENA in ODIs

In his half-century in the second ODI, Rohit Sharma hit a couple of sixes. With that, he achieved a huge feat of becoming the first Asian batter to score 150 sixes in ODIs in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi are the only other Asian batters with over 100 ODI sixes in SENA countries. Jayasuriya finished with 113 sixes while Afridi scored 103 sixes.

#3 First Indian batter to score 1000 ODI runs against Australia in Australia

Rohit Sharma scored 73 runs off 97 balls with seven boundaries and two maximums. During the course of his knock, he created another record in the format. He became the first Indian batter to score 1000 ODI runs against Australia in Australia.

In 21 games, Rohit Sharma now has 1071 runs at an average of 56.36 with four hundreds and three half-centuries Down Under. Virat Kohli is behind Rohit with 802 ODI runs against Australia in Australia.

#2 Third youngest Australian to score an ODI fifty

Young Cooper Connolly played a brilliant innings for the hosts during the run chase. He scored an unbeaten half-century, making 61 runs off 53 balls and guiding them to victory.

At 22 years and 61 days of age, Connolly became the third youngest Australian to score a half-century in ODIs. Former captain and legend Ricky Ponting is the youngest Australian to do so, achieving the same at the age of 21 years and 30 days in 1996. Mark Cosgrove at 21 years and 318 days was the last to do so against Bangladesh in 2006.

#1 Fourth-highest run-getter as an opener in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's knock of 73 also made him the fourth-highest run-getter as an opener in ODIs. He surpassed Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who scored 9200 runs as an opener in the format. Rohit now has 9219 runs from 186 innings.

He is behind Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Sachin Tendulkar on the list. Gayle scored 10179 ODI runs as an opener. Jayasuriya made 12740 runs with 28 hundreds and 66 half-centuries. Sachin tops the list with 15310 runs as an opener in the format. He scored 45 centuries at the top.

