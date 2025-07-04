4 records/milestones made by India on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

India had another brilliant day in the second Test on Day 2 against England on Thursday, July 3, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors resumed their innings on 310/5 at the start of play on the second day.

They built on the start from the first day and got to a brilliant first innings total of 587. Skipper Shubman Gill scored a record double hundred while there were key contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42). They then had a crack at England for 20 overs.

The bowlers stepped up, picking early wickets to put England on the back foot. The hosts ended the day on 77/3, trailing by 510 runs. Akash Deep, coming in for Jasprit Bumrah, picked up two wickets while Mohammed Siraj bagged one as well.

India will aim to get more wickets and make early inroads in the opening session on the third day to further dominate in this Test. That said, here are four records/milestones made by India on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test.

#4 Third 200-plus stand for sixth wicket or lower for India in England

In the first innings, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a brilliant partnership to take the hosts to a dominating position. They put up a 203-run stand for the sixth wicket. This is only the third 200-plus stand for the sixth wicket or higher for India in Tests in England.

The first instance came in 2018 between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in the second innings, with both scoring hundreds. The second instance was between Pant and Jadeja in 2022 in Birmingham itself, with both scoring tons in the first innings. Overall, it is only the second 200-plus stand for the sixth wicket or lower at Edgbaston.

#3 First player to score 2000 plus runs and 100 plus wickets in WTC

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to score over 2000 runs and pick over 100 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Jadeja has scored 2010 runs from 41 matches at an average of 37.92 with three hundreds and 13 half-centuries. With the ball, he has picked up 132 wickets at an average of 25.95 with six five-wicket hauls to his name. In the first innings of the ongoing second Test as well, he scored 89 runs during the crucial partnership with Shubman Gill.

#2 Most runs for India in an innings after the fall of fifth wicket

India had lost their fifth wicket for 211 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test. They added 376 more runs to the total to end the innings on 587. This is the instance of the most runs being added for them in an innings after the fall of the fifth wicket.

The previous best instance came in 2013 in a Test against the West Indies in Kolkata. Back then, they were down to 83/5 and then added 370 more runs to take the total to 453.

#1 Highest individual score by an Indian captain in Tests

Shubman Gill broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test matches. Gill made 269 runs off 387 balls as he registered a record-breaking double hundred.

Through his marathon knock, he now has the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests, surpassing Virat Kohli's record. The former captain held the record previously when he had struck an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in 2019 in Pune.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

