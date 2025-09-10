4 records/milestones made by India during resounding win in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match

Team India began the Asia Cup 2025 on a fabulous note with a resounding victory over the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The Men In Blue crushed a helpless UAE side by nine wickets in a one-sided affair.Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first. It turned out to be an absolute disaster for the UAE as their innings lasted only 13.1 overs. They were skittled out for a paltry total of 57. It was a walk in the park for India as they made light work of the small target.They completed the chase inside the powerplay itself, completing a statement victory. While it was a nightmare for the UAE, the Indian team did not break a single sweat to gain their first points of the tournament.With a perfect game first up, they will be extremely confident heading into their next clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.On that note, here are four records/milestones made by India during their stunning victory over the UAE.#4 Fourth Indian batter to hit a six off the first ball of a T20I inningsKnown for his aggressive batting at the top, Abhishek Sharma wasted no time in taking the attack to the opposition. As it was a small chase, the opener had the complete license to go big right from the word go. He began the chase with a six off the first ball of the innings, smashing Haider Ali over wide long-off.With that, he became only the fourth Indian batter to hit the first ball of a T20I innings for a six. Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the three others to have achieved this feat. Rohit did so against England in 2021, while Sanju did it against the same opposition in 2025. Jaiswal did so against Zimbabwe in 2024.#3 First team to bowl two different opponents for less than 60 in consecutive Asia Cup matchesAs India bowled the UAE out for just 57, they became the first team to bundle two different opponents out for less than 60 runs in back-to-back Asia Cup matches. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show. He claimed four scalps, while Shivam Dube picked up three.The last time they played an Asia Cup match before this edition was during the final of the previous edition in 2023. In that game, the Men In Blue had bowled Sri Lanka out for 50 runs in 15.2 overs and won by 10 wickets in the end.#2 Fastest chase by India in T20IsThe Men In Blue scaled down the 58-run target against the UAE in just 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma slammed a 16-ball 30 while his opening partner, Shubman Gill, remained unbeaten on 20 off just nine balls. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also remained unbeaten on seven off two deliveries.They registered their fastest chase in T20Is in this encounter, beating their previous best in 5.3 overs, which had come against Australia in 2017 in Ranchi. They were set a revised target of 49 runs in a rain-curtailed affair.#1 Biggest win by balls to spare in T20IsAs India completed the chase in just 4.3 overs, they won the game with 93 balls remaining. Notably, this is their biggest win by balls to spare in T20Is. Their previous best was with 81 balls to spare against Scotland during the 2021 T20 World Cup.Overall, this is the second biggest win by balls remaining in T20Is among full member nations. England holds the record as they won with 101 balls remaining against Oman in 2024.