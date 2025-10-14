4 records/milestones made by India after win on Day 5 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test ft. Shubman Gill

India beat West Indies comfortably on the fifth day of the second Test to seal the series 2-0. Chasing 121, the hosts wrapped up the game in 35.2 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Ad

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century to ensure the hosts got over the line with ease. He made 58* off 108 balls with six boundaries and two maximums. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill fell early, Sai Sudharsan made 39 runs off 76 balls.

India had posted a total of 518/5 declared in the first innings. The West Indies were bowled out for 248 in their first essay. Gill enforced the follow-on as the visitors showed some fight, putting 390 runs on the board in their second innings. However, the spirited effort was not enough to save the Test for them.

Ad

Trending

Having won by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test, it was a clean sweep for the hosts.

That said, here are four records/milestones made by the hosts on Day 5 of the second against the West Indies.

#4 Most wins in home Tests

The hosts' seven-wicket victory against the West Indies was their 122nd Test win at home from 296 matches. This is the third-most Test wins for a team at home. They went past South Africa, who have 121 wins at home from 154 Tests.

Ad

England are second on the list. They have 241 Test wins at home from 558 matches. Australia are at the top with 262 wins from 450 Tests on home soil. Overall, it was India's 185th Test win from 596 matches.

#3 Most consecutive defeats against India in India

Shubman Gill and Co. handed the West Indies their sixth consecutive Test defeat against them on their home soil. The West Indies have lost six Tests from 2013 to 2025. This is the joint-second-most consecutive defeats in the format against India in India.

Ad

The West Indies are now on par with New Zealand (six defeats from 2010 to 2016) and Sri Lanka (six defeats from 1986 to 1994). Australia are at the top of this list with seven defeats from 2008 to 2013.

#2 Most consecutive Test series wins against an opposition

India continued their dominance over the West Indies in the format. This was their tenth consecutive Test series victory over the West Indies (2002 to 2025). This is the joint-most consecutive Test series wins for a team against a single opposition.

Ad

South Africa also have ten consecutive Test series wins against the West Indies from 1998 to 2024. Australia have nine consecutive Test series wins each against the West Indies (2000 to 2022) and England (1989 to 2003).

#1 Maiden Test series win for Shubman Gill as captain

Shubman Gill has had a positive start to his stint as Test captain. He has been impressive so far with four wins, two defeats, and a draw from seven Tests as skipper. The series win against the West Indies was his first Test series victory as captain.

He did a commendable job in England during his debut series as Test captain. Under Gill, the visitors managed to draw the five-match away series 2-2. It has been an impressive start to his era as a leader in the longest format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news