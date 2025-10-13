4 records/milestones made by West Indies on Day 4 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

West Indies put up a spirited effort on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against India in Delhi. The visitors, although on the verge of defeat, managed to push the game into the final day.

After India enforced the follow-on, the visitors put up a solid batting performance to end the third day on 173/2. Resuming their second innings on the fourth day, they gained a 120-run lead. They made 390 runs before being bowled out in 118.5 overs.

John Campbell and Shai Hope struck brilliant hundreds. Vital contributions came from Roston Chase (40), Justin Greaves (50*), and Jayden Seales (32). The Indian bowlers were made to toil hard to bowl the West Indies out.

The visitors also managed to pick up an early wicket after setting a 121-run target for India. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed on eight. However, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan ensured the hosts did not lose more wickets and got closer to the target. India ended the fourth day on 63/1, needing 58 more runs to win.

That said, here are four records/milestones created by the visitors on Day 4 of the second Test.

#4 Fifth West Indies batter to reach maiden Test hundred with a six

Opener John Campbell scored his maiden Test hundred. He made 115 runs off 199 balls. His knock included 12 fours and three maximums. Campbell brought up his century with a six off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling on the fifth ball of the 58th over.

He became only the fifth batter from his nation to bring up his maiden Test hundred with a six. John Campbell joined Collins King, Robert Samuels, Ridley Jacobs, and Shane Dowrich in this list. He also took the second-most innings (48) among openers to reach their maiden Test hundred.

#3 Most innings between two Test hundreds for West Indies

Shai Hope ended an eight-year-long wait to score a Test hundred. He reached his ton on day four with a boundary off Mohammed Siraj's final ball of the 83rd over. Hope had scored twin hundreds against England in 2017 and never scored a Test ton after that until his century here.

Shai Hope now holds the record for taking the most innings between two Test hundreds by a batter from the West Indies. He took 58 innings (2017-2025). The record was earlier held by Jermaine Blackwood, who had taken 47 innings (2015-2020).

#2 Fourth-highest 10th wicket partnership against India in India

Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales showed remarkable resistance with the bat for the final wicket. The pair added 79 runs from 132 balls for the final wicket on day four. Their brilliant effort took the West Indies' lead past the 100-run mark.

Notably, this was the fourth-highest 10th wicket partnership in Tests against India in India. Pakistan's Zulfiqar Ahmed and Amir Elahi hold the record for the highest such partnership, having added 104 runs in Chennai in 1952.

Cricket.com @weRcricket RECORD 10TH WKT P'SHIP ​ Highest 10th wicket partnership against India in India in Tests ​ 🔹104 - A Elahi & Z Ahmed (PAK), Chennai, 1952 🔹97* - A Flower & H Olonga (ZIM), Delhi, 2000 🔹81* - I Khan & T Ahmed (PAK), Chennai, 1987 🔸79 - J Greaves & J Seales (WI), Delhi, 2025

#1 Two West Indies batters scoring hundreds in the same Test against India in India

John Campbell and Shai Hope both scored hundreds in the second innings for the visitors on the fourth day. This was only the third instance of two West Indies batters scoring hundreds in the same Test against India in India.

Gordon Greenidge (107), Clive Lloyd (163) were the last batters to do so for them in 1974 in Bengaluru. The first such instance had occurred when Everton Weekes (101), Clyde Walcott (108) had struck hundreds in Kolkata in 1948-49.

