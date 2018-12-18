×
Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 sledging incidents that happened in the second Test

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
118   //    18 Dec 2018, 11:06 IST

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine, Australia v India - 2nd Test, Perth
Virat Kohli and Tim Paine, Australia v India - 2nd Test, Perth

Australia beat India by 146 runs in the second Test to level the series 1-1. With three wickets in the second innings, Lyon finished the game with eight wickets. Indian tail surrendered quickly on day five of the second Test as they added just 28 runs to their overnight score of 112 for 5.

Though it was an easy win for Australia in the end, the first four days were extremely competitive. Both teams played fought hard and it was Australia who got on top this time.

Throughout the Test match, there were quite a few sledging incidents between the players from two teams. The war of words continued in Perth on the last day of the second Test match.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the few sledging incidents that happened in the second Test between India and Australia at Perth.

#4 Marcus Harris and Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Harris involved in a funny chat on day 4
Rishabh Pant and Marcus Harris involved in a funny chat on day 4

Pant was busy behind the stumps in the first Test and had some cheeky digs at the Australian batsmen. When Khawaja was batting, the Indian keeper was overheard on the stumps mic saying, “not everyone is Pujara". 

In the second Test at Perth, he was on the receiving end of a chat from Aussie opener Marcus Harris on the final ball before stumps on day four.

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari were trying to close out day four and Harris was not pleased with it.

Standing at silly mid-off, Marcus Harris walked closer to Rishabh Pant and said, “If you get out you can go and disco tonight. Good circuit on a Monday night in Perth.” It was one of the funniest sledges of the series so far.

