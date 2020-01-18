IPL 2020: 4 South African players who never played the tournament but could have done well

South Africa was a feared opponent in 1990s

The South African team was one the best balanced teams in the 1990s and the 2000s. Be it Test cricket or ODI cricket, the team excelled in both the formats at home, as well as overseas.

The team was blessed with technically sound batsmen, a pool of all-rounders and a pace attack which any opponent would envy. The team won its maiden and till date the only ICC trophy in the year 1998 when they beat West Indies to clinch the Champions Trophy title.

It is therefore not a surprise that South Africa were the pre-tournament favorites for the 1999 World Cup. However, they could not proceed beyond the semi-final stage and are still awaiting their maiden World Cup title.

On that note, here is a look at 4 players who excelled for South Africa in the limited overs format and would have tasted success in the IPL too.

Lance Klusener had a strike rate of almost 90 in ODI cricket

The South African all-rounder Lance Klusener would have set the IPL stage in fire with his all-round skills. Klusener, was an explosive batsman in the lower middle order who could change the course of a match in few overs. He was very handy with the ball too and picked up wickets regularly for his team.

In 137 ODI innings, the left handed batsman scored 3576 runs at an average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 89.92. He has 19 half centuries and 2 centuries to his credit. He could clear boundaries at ease and the opponents could not afford to be complacent till he was on the crease.

He also has 192 ODI wickets to his credit at an average of 29.95. He was an effective bowler and added depth to the team with his all-round abilities. All-rounders play a vital role in limited overs cricket and Klusener too would have loved IPL cricket.

