5 Sri Lankan players who never played in the IPL but could have done well

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest T20 tournament on the planet. Players from all over the world take part in the extravaganza, electrifying the fans with their high-octane cricket.

The IPL will enter its 13th edition in 2020, and the cricket universe is eagerly anticipating yet another thrilling tourney.

The league has been one of the most talked about tournaments in the world, not only because of the stars who take part but also because it serves as a platform for young and upcoming cricketers to showcase their talent. Over the years the IPL has produced a plethora of superstars, and sometimes the franchises have even opted to have young stars in their squad ahead of established names.

Several legends of the game have gone unsold in the IPL auction throughout the history of the league. But the following five names from Sri Lanka would have definitely received bids if they had been given the chance:

One of the most aggressive batsmen of the ‘90s, Aravinda de Silva was known for his ability to score runs quickly. And the right-handed batsman did that with a consistency and an elegance that sometimes defied belief.

T20 cricket was not born when the legend announced his retirement. In the 308 ODI matches that he played, De Silva aggregated 9,284 runs at an average of 34.90.

He had a strike rate of 81.13, while also registering 11 hundreds and 64 fifties in limited overs cricket. The fact that he hit 102 sixes in his ODI career shows that he could have done extremely well in the IPL.

Being a sub-continental player, De Silva could tackle the spin bowlers with ease and would have been a viable option for any IPL franchise. The former Sri Lankan player also scalped 106 wickets at an economy rate of 4.30 with his right-arm off-spin bowling.

