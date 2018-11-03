×
4 Talking Points For India Ahead Of T20Is Against Windies

Mridul Shandilya
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
26   //    03 Nov 2018, 15:25 IST

After a competitive few games, India overpowered Windies in the final two ODIs winning the ODI series 3-1. However, Windies definitely have better balance and depth in their T20 squad to challenge India. Being the defending World T20 champions, they are not going to be pushovers for India in the shortest format.

India, meanwhile, are looking to try some new combinations and players in the upcoming series. Let's look at how some players can benefit from the 3 match series that lies ahead of us. These players and their roles form some key talking points ahead of the exciting matchup between these two sides:

#4 No Dhoni

A chance for Pant to make the T20 wicket-keeper slot his own
A chance for Pant to make the T20 wicket-keeper slot his own

That's right! India have decided to use these T20 matches to figure out their best backup wicket-keeper batsman for the ODI World Cup and their main wicket-keeper for the T20I World Cup in 2020. It is tough to give regular game time to deserving players like Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the ODI set up, and the T20 games will be ideal for them to keep honing their limited overs skills.

The squad structure gives enough flexibility to play them both together somewhere from no. 4 to no. 6 positions. In the long run, this will also serve as an audition for World Cup T20 to be held in 2020.

#3 KL Rahul's Consistency

Which KL Rahul is going to turn up?
Which KL Rahul is going to turn up?

Much to the frustration of the team management and fans alike, KL Rahul has been an all or nothing player in the test matches and ODI set up. The T20Is in Ireland and England, however, did suggest that India is open to utilize the explosive nature of Rahul's batting at no. 3 in the shortest format. With Virat being rested for this series, Rahul is likely to get another run at no. 3 and show some consistency that befits his talent.

#2 The New Pandya

The wait for Krunal is over
The wait for Krunal is over

Two back to back stellar seasons for Mumbai Indians, coupled with some fine domestic form, has finally propelled Krunal Pandya into the T20I squad. He will probably compete for one all-rounder's spot with Washington Sundar.

Given the kind of impact player Krunal is, it seems more prudent to give him a go as the 1st choice all-rounder, or maybe even go with the 6 bowler theory and play him alongside Sundar.

#1 Third Fast Bowler

How will Khaleel respond to pressure situations in a T20?
How will Khaleel respond to pressure situations in a T20?

Khaleel Ahmed is important for India. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are not going to perform in every match and India will need the bench strength to step up from time to time. Though Khaleel Ahmed performed decently in the recently concluded ODI series, it is noteworthy that his best performances came in games were the lead bowlers had already chipped in with some early wickets.

He is yet to respond to a high pressure situation and show the temperament that elevates a player to the international level. With explosive players like Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell back in the opposition camp, Khaleel might soon find himself under attack as the target man. How he responds will determine his immediate future in the Indian team.

Fetching more content...
