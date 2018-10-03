Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 things India can gain from the two-Test series against West Indies

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
196   //    03 Oct 2018, 18:47 IST

It isn't often that a team plays a lot less at home and spends the bulk of the time abroad. India have been at the receiving end of such a schedule in 2018, which has seen them spend more time on overseas shores than at home.

After two gruelling tours in South Africa and England, they are back on home turf, to face the Windies in a two-Test series- the only pair they will get before taking on Australia on their home base in December.

While it is only a two-Test series against an opponent ranked eighth in the world in Test cricket, India have a few cracks which require smoothening before hitting Australian shores and here are four things they can gain from this series:

#4 The wicket-keeping solution

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
Can Pant prove to be effective with the gloves in hand against Windies?

Midway through the five-match Test series against England, India were forced to swap Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant, owing to the former's lack of contribution with the bat in hand.

While Pant made up for that later in the series by making his maiden his Test hundred, his wicket-keeping left a lot to be desired as was evident from the number of byes that were given away.

The two-Test series offers him an opportunity to show that in the time between England and now he has worked a bit on his keeping and if either of the two pitches do have good bounce, then it will serve as a challenging curtain-raiser before the tour of Australia in December.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Rishabh Pant
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom the West Indies series could be...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Indian new faces to watch out for
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players for whom the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
Preview: India vs West Indies - A preparation for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us