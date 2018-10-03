4 things India can gain from the two-Test series against West Indies

Shankar Narayan

It isn't often that a team plays a lot less at home and spends the bulk of the time abroad. India have been at the receiving end of such a schedule in 2018, which has seen them spend more time on overseas shores than at home.

After two gruelling tours in South Africa and England, they are back on home turf, to face the Windies in a two-Test series- the only pair they will get before taking on Australia on their home base in December.

While it is only a two-Test series against an opponent ranked eighth in the world in Test cricket, India have a few cracks which require smoothening before hitting Australian shores and here are four things they can gain from this series:

#4 The wicket-keeping solution

Can Pant prove to be effective with the gloves in hand against Windies?

Midway through the five-match Test series against England, India were forced to swap Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant, owing to the former's lack of contribution with the bat in hand.

While Pant made up for that later in the series by making his maiden his Test hundred, his wicket-keeping left a lot to be desired as was evident from the number of byes that were given away.

The two-Test series offers him an opportunity to show that in the time between England and now he has worked a bit on his keeping and if either of the two pitches do have good bounce, then it will serve as a challenging curtain-raiser before the tour of Australia in December.

