Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 things we learned from the first day's play in the England vs India test match

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.63K   //    02 Aug 2018, 04:20 IST


The 2 c
The 2 captains pose with the trophy

The first test match between England and India got underway at Edgbaston on Wednesday. This is going to be a 3 test match series and India are playing their first test on English soil since 2014. England finished the day with a respectable score of 285 for the loss of 9 wickets. 350 seemed to be the par score in the first innings on this pitch, but anything over 300 would be a fighting total.

England would also like to cross the psychological barrier of posting a first innings total above 300. They would definitely like to add some more runs which might prove to be crucial in determining the fate of the match ultimately. Sam Curran is unbeaten on 24 and would want to keep as much strike as possible to help England go past 300.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin took 4 wickets and Mohammed Shami took 2. The turning point of the match came in the 63rd over when Joe Root was run out in an unlucky fashion. The English skipper made 80 before being dismissed. Johnny Bairstow also contributed 70 valuable runs to the English total. The English have already posted a fighting total though credit has to be given to the Indian bowlers for fighting back in the last session of the day.

#1 The pitch might deteriorate considerably as the match progresses


A
Adil Rashid

There was already much variable bounce on display on the v first day of the match. Some deliveries jumped off suddenly while some kept low. If the pitch behaved like that on the very first day, there is no reason to believe that it would be any better from the 4th day onwards.

The pitch is likely to deteriorate much as the match progresses and that does not augur well for India. Batting in the 4th innings on this abrasive surface would be an unenviable task and the Indian batsmen would have to do that precisely.

Any first innings total in excess of 300 should be a good one on this pitch. India would bat last in this test match and therefore, the Indian batsmen would have their task cut out. Moreover, England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid might make life difficult for them. Ben Stokes’ hit-the-deck seam bowling could also prove to be effective on this surface.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Ben Stokes
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England announce playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players whose red-ball career...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things we learnt from the ODI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, Stats: Root...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things we learnt from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind 1st Test: 4 expected changes for India from...
RELATED STORY
5 things India should do to win Test series against England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 285/9 (88.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us