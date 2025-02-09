T20 is a game of uncertainty. The nature of the format is such that no team can continue to dominate the game for a long period.

With the advent of T20 leagues around the world, the unpredictable nature of the shortest format continues to enthrall cricket fans. A team that finished at the bottom of the table in the previous year can end up winning the trophy in the following year.

On that note, here is a look at four instances a team went from last position to winning a T20 league title in the following year.

#1 MI Cape Town - SA 20 in 2025

The MI Cape Town had a horrendous outing in SA 20 2024. Rashid Khan missed the entire season due to an injury, which affected the combination of the team.

The fortunes of the team changed in 2025 with Rashid taking over the captaincy reins from Kieron Pollard. The franchise also acquired the experienced trio of Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, and Dane Piedt for the SA 20 2025 season. The team also roped in Trent Boult and Azmatullah Omarzai as pre-signed players ahead of the auction.

Hendricks had a decent outing in the tournament, scoring 212 runs at a strike rate of 128.48. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 11 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.94. Rashid Khan also bagged 12 wickets at an economy rate of 12 and was inspiring as a leader.

The MI Cape Town went on the win the title in 2025 after finishing at the bottom of the table in the previous year. The team went on to top the table during the group stages and won the final against former champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape by a huge margin of 76 runs.

#2 Deccan Chargers - Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2009:

Adam Gilchrist was instrumental in the revival of Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009 - Source: Getty

The inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 saw the Hyderabad franchise finish at the bottom of the points table. They won only two of their 14 matches during the group stages.

There was a change in captaincy for the franchise in 2009, as Australian legend Adam Gilchrist took over the reins from VVS Laxman. The second season of the IPL was played in South Africa due to elections in India and Gilchrist brought out the best in his players.

The southpaw was spot on with his captaincy moves and turned the team's fortune. The Deccan Chargers ended up finishing on the top of the points table in IPL 2009 and won 10 of their 14 matches.

The Deccan Chargers went on to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2009 final and created history. It was their maiden IPL title.

RP Singh was the highest wicket-taker (23) in IPL 2009 and was well supported by Pragyan Ojha, who picked up 18 wickets. Gilchrist was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament (495) and had an astounding strike rate of 152.30 in IPL 2009.

#3 ⁠St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2021

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots went on to win CPL 2021 after finishing at the bottom of the table in CPL 2020 F - Source: Getty

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a nightmare season in CPL 2020. They won a solitary match and lost eight of their 10 games.

The franchise made certain strategic changes before CPL 2021 and the moves paid rich dividends. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Fawad Ahmed, and PA van Meekeren to name a few were added to the squad. They played an instrumental role in the changing fortunes of the franchise.

Bravo took over the captaincy duties and made his experience count. He had a decent outing with both bat and ball. Fawad Ahmed picked up 11 wickets with the ball in CPL 2021 at an exceptional economy rate of 6.52. Meekeren also had a good tournament picking up eight wickets.

The Patriots won six of their 10 games during the group stages and went on to beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the semi-finals and the Saint Lucia Kings in the final.

#4 Barbados Royals (formerly known as Barbados Tridents) - CPL in 2019

Jason Holder captained Barbados Royals to triumph in CPL 2019 Source: Getty

The Barbados Tridents won only two and lost eight of their 10 matches in CPL 2018. The name of the franchise was changed to the Barbados Royals and the same did wonders for the franchise.

The core of the team was changed for CPL 2019. The experienced players comprising Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Stebe Smith, and Nicholas Pooran to name a few were not retained for CPL 2019.

Johnson Charles was a welcome addition to the squad and he ended up as the third-highest run-getter in CPL 2019 (415). JP Duminy played a few crucial knocks during the tournament along with Jonathan Carter and Alex Hales who were the new additions. Hayden Walsh Junior, another addition to the team, was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament (22).

The Barbados Royals went on to beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final of CPL 2019.

