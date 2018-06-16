Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 well-known Indian players who may never get to play test cricket

These limited-overs specialist may never play for India in tests.

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 11:53 IST
5.53K

Enter ca

Test cricket is the ultimate dream of every cricketer. No matter how well one performs in ODIs and T20Is, their skill set is never tested to its fullest in these formats. It is only after facing the rigors of the longest format of the game that a player truly discovers himself. Representing your country in a test match after being picked from the millions is indeed a privilege.

Luck plays a big factor in any sport. Some players have burst on to the test arena after just a couple of good seasons while others have not been able to find a place even after performing consistently for years.

Sometimes, playing too much first-class cricket habituates a player to lower standards of the game. Thus, it becomes difficult for such players to adjust to the higher level of test cricket and are unable to perform well. This is particularly seen in countries which do not have a well-established domestic setup.

Over the years, we have seen so many players succeed in abbreviated formats of the game but had to wait for a long time to earn their maiden test call-up. Some of these have never played the longest format and in today's times, it looks unlikely that their time will ever come.

Let us take a look at 3 well-known Indian cricketers who may never get to play test cricket.

Note: Only those Indian cricketers who are above 30 years of age and have played 40 or more limited-overs matches have been considered here.

Page 1 of 4 Next
Indian Cricket Team
3 Indian captains who never lost a Test series in England
RELATED STORY
4 Players who might never represent India again
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should play county cricket before...
RELATED STORY
Indian players who have failed the Fitness Test
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Players who have their names in the Guinness...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could be surprise picks for India's Test XI...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Prolific Indian Batting Pairs in Test Cricket...
RELATED STORY
5 famous players who got a diamond duck in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
7 Indian batsmen whose Test centuries have never resulted...
RELATED STORY
5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI
ENG 149/2 (23.3 ov)
AUS
LIVE
Rain: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS AUS live score
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test | 02:00 PM
SL 253/10
WIN 118/2 (44.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies trail Sri Lanka by 135 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Match 3 | Today, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Scotland
IRE VS SCO preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us