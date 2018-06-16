3 well-known Indian players who may never get to play test cricket

These limited-overs specialist may never play for India in tests.

Atharva Apte ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 11:53 IST

Test cricket is the ultimate dream of every cricketer. No matter how well one performs in ODIs and T20Is, their skill set is never tested to its fullest in these formats. It is only after facing the rigors of the longest format of the game that a player truly discovers himself. Representing your country in a test match after being picked from the millions is indeed a privilege.

Luck plays a big factor in any sport. Some players have burst on to the test arena after just a couple of good seasons while others have not been able to find a place even after performing consistently for years.

Sometimes, playing too much first-class cricket habituates a player to lower standards of the game. Thus, it becomes difficult for such players to adjust to the higher level of test cricket and are unable to perform well. This is particularly seen in countries which do not have a well-established domestic setup.

Over the years, we have seen so many players succeed in abbreviated formats of the game but had to wait for a long time to earn their maiden test call-up. Some of these have never played the longest format and in today's times, it looks unlikely that their time will ever come.

Let us take a look at 3 well-known Indian cricketers who may never get to play test cricket.

Note: Only those Indian cricketers who are above 30 years of age and have played 40 or more limited-overs matches have been considered here.