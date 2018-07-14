4 well-known T20 players who have a poor T20 international record

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 275 // 14 Jul 2018, 22:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

T20 is the fastest-growing format in the world of cricket at the moment. It started taking shape in 2003 and today every top cricketing nation has its own T20 franchise league. Few players have strictly committed themselves to this format of the game by giving up other formats.

Even in today's times, the T20 format is popular at the franchise level more than the international level. Therefore, fans tend to remember the performances of players in franchise cricket more than those at the international level.

The first ever T20 international was played between Australia and New Zealand in February 2005 at Auckland. Many former cricketers are of the opinion that T20 should be restricted only to club-level and international T20 games should be scrapped in a bid to add more life to Test and one-day formats.

Because of so much T20 cricket being played these days, mostly at the franchise level, the below-par international performances of players remain unnoticed. Let us take a look at 4 players who are kings at franchise level but flops at the international level in T20 cricket.

#4 Andre Russell

The big 'Dre Russ' is one of the most fearsome all-rounders in the T20 format. Russell has been around for a number of years now and has vast experience of playing T20 franchise cricket in almost every known cricketing country. Many cricket experts like to say that having Russell is like having 3 players.

At international level though, Andre hasn't quite clicked. In 44 games for the West Indies, he has scored only 366 runs at a poor average of 15. His strike-rate of 132 is decent but not as good as his numbers at the franchise level. With the ball too, he has picked only 23 wickets at an expensive economy of over 9.

Disputes with the board have kept Russell in and out of the West Indies team. Even though West Indies are two-time WT20 champions, their record in T20 bilateral series is poor. Things could have been different had Russell been a consistent member of the team, for he is a proven match-winner.